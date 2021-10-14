Three Cadets Gaining Valuable Experience at Noel Fire Department

NOEL -- Thirteen-year-old Bryer Barrett admits he didn't think he was capable of putting in the hard work that goes hand and hand with being a firefighter.

He saw the long hours his dad, Brandon, and his older brother, Blake, put in. He knew it wasn't work for the weary.

Honestly, he said, he didn't know if he was cut out for it.

But a raging building fire on Noel's Main Street last December motivated the young man to serve and muster up what he needed.

"I was tired, exhausted," he said. "But I still got up and did everything."

Firefighters were on the scene for some 16 hours, he said. The fire destroyed the African Grocery Store and Mosque and damaged adjoining buildings. Firefighters from around the county assisted with the fire, while Noel firefighters remained on the scene for multiple hours.

He realized then that, if he dug deep enough, he might be cut out for the career he's seeking.

"I knew I could do it," he said, from the Noel Fire Department lobby last week.

Barrett is one of three cadets, generally ages 14-18, who train and get a first-hand look at fire operations. His dad, Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett, stresses there are certain tasks -- like actively fighting fires -- that the cadet crew cannot tackle.

Still, the trio can travel on medical calls, assist in many ways and learn more about the trials and tribulations of being a hometown firefighter.

The young Barrett has plans to attend the fire academy, take different shifts, and eventually head to Texas or Illinois.

Toby Beauford, who will soon turn 16, said he became interested in the program after seeing his brother, Weston, serve in the department.

The younger Beauford has no long-term goal at this point but does enjoy wildland firefighting. He's gained a great deal of operational experience and knowledge. Perhaps the biggest lesson, he said, has been learning about life-saving procedures.

For Logan Lant, the cadet program has been a chance to grasp how operations really work. The 15-year-old has been a program participant for about one year. His interest was piqued when he saw all the emergency service vehicles lined up at a local football game. He went over and talked to some staff members.

His dad, who has a career in overseeing safety and environmental issues, was perfectly fine with his son getting a first-hand look at firefighting and medical runs.

He says his mom was a little reluctant at first but has since come around after seeing the life skills he's learned.

Lant plans to finish high school, complete Fire I and II courses, and stay here to see "what opens up."

The program certainly has not deterred his interest. "I get to see how the gears turn, how it rolls," he said.

The hands-on experience -- although sometimes not so pretty -- now has determined his path. "It's made me want to do it more," he said.

BEAUFORD