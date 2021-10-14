SWC Senior Center's Spaghetti Dinner, Dessert Auction Set Saturday

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Those in search of a three-course meal and a deal are sure to find what they're looking for at the Southwest City Senior Center's annual Spaghetti Dinner and Dessert Auction this Saturday, Oct. 16. The event will be hosted at Full Gospel Church in the Life Center.

Spaghetti, salad and garlic bread are on the menu, with a delectable dessert provided as well, for $8 per plate.

Dinner will kick off the event, beginning at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., the room will grow serious as the live dessert auction unfolds. A variety of savory and sweet baked goods will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Entertainment will be provided by The Old Town String Band, of Gravette, Ark., who will be performing bluegrass and country tunes before and after the live dessert auction as well as during the silent auction.

Carryout plates will be available. A volunteer will be outside of the Life Center to assist, or orders can be placed via phone at 417-762-3410.

The Southwest City Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Lunch is served, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at a cost of $4 for seniors. Curbside delivery and dine-in options are available, as well as a variety of activities that foster socialization and mental stimulation.