Southwest City Delays Water Rate Increase

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The city council reviewed scheduled water rate increases, renewed the city's master agreement with Anderson Engineering, and updated the water user billing ordinance during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

City Clerk Krystal Austen informed the council that, in October 2021, a three-stage water rate increase was approved. The first increase was scheduled for Jan. 1, 2021, and was executed. The second increase was scheduled for July 1, 2021, but was not executed due to strains resulting from the pandemic. Austen asked council members if they would like to implement the second increase on Jan. 1, 2022.

The council voted to delay the increase until July 1, 2022 -- a year later than was originally planned.

This rate change increases the base rate to $15.35 and every 1,000 gallons thereafter to $5.70.

The council went on to conduct the first and second readings of Ordinance No. 639, authorizing Anderson Engineering to perform ongoing professional services relating to the ongoing water improvement project.

Clerk Austen then provided council members with an updated water user billing ordinance.

Ordinance No. 586B states that failure to pay a bill in full after the late fee has been applied by the 30th of the current month, for service that has been rendered, will result in the disconnection of the utility service and that such disconnection will be made without the necessity of notice to the user.

If the 30th falls on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, service disconnection will occur on the following business day, according to the ordinance.

In the event services are disconnected due to nonpayment, the user account will be subject to payment of a $50 reconnection fee and the past due balance before services are restored.

The council conducted the first and second readings of Ordinance No. 586B, making it effective beginning with the December 2021 usage period.

Hunter Hays approached the council to discuss developing property on a tract of land south of the First Baptist Church and the requirements for subdividing the 3.5-acre area.

Hays said that if water and sewer services could be brought to the seven proposed lots, he would be able to maximize the space. He also inquired about renting out "tiny homes" on the property.

The council reminded him that there is a minimum 1,000 square foot requirement for new construction.

Public Works Director Shane Clark said he would need to look into the surrounding water and sewer infrastructure and meet with Hays.

A friend approached the council on behalf of Stacy D. Photography seeking a $60 annual vendor fee and approval from the council to use Blankenship Park for photography sessions.

The council voted to grant a business permit to Stacy D. Photography to use the park on Oct. 16, 22 and 23.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to three medical calls and one motor vehicle accident, cleared one road obstruction and spotted severe weather once.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported the department has issued 15 tickets, issued one warrant, assisted with one lock-out, and provided aid to neighboring agencies three times.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has been mowing, trimming low-hanging limbs, and patching potholes. The water department has repaired a water main break on Liberty Road and Clark is taking steps to get repairs completed on the water tower. Clark said that sludge is scheduled to be hauled on Oct. 26.

When the subject of expanding the current dog pound was broached, Mayor David Blake condemned the item almost immediately. He said that the city cannot board, feed and care for unwanted dogs.

Clerk Austen noted that the pound has a capacity for eight dogs in four kennels and is currently overcapacity.

The council agreed that, for a community of the size, the current capacity is sufficient.

In other business, the council:

• Tabled the purchase of pyrotechnics for the 2022 Third of July Celebration until January 2022;

• Reviewed the 2022 budgets for the summer ball program, fire department and street department;

• Accepted the annual contract with the McDonald County Clerk's Office to prepare the 2021 tax books at a cost of $300;

• Paid bills in the amount of $15,368.96.