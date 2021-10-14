RELIGION: God's Will Never Contradicts His Word

We wished Bobby and Le'Ann Parish a happy anniversary as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Jerry Abercrombie welcomed the congregation and opened our service with prayer. We recognized our pastor, Mark Hall, for Pastor Appreciation Day. He is a blessing to our church. Special prayers were requested for Cleo, David Paul, and children Riley Brattin, Don, Mike and Ronnie.

The adult Sunday school class taught by Terry Lett studied Philippians 4:10-20 about "Joy and Contentment." "Conflict and worry can steal our joy and contentment, but believers can find joyous contentment in God's eternal presence. He is the source of all blessings, temporal and spiritual; all that we have and are we owe to Him" (Matt. 3:8-12).

Linda shared a thank you from the Noel Senior Citizens and then gave the devotional, "The Lord of Heaven." It reminded us that we should trust God to be in control. "He hears our sorrow, our prayers and is touched by our tears. He is in control of the universe and our lives." Scripture was from Psalm 8:3-4 and Isaiah 55:9.

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory and he and Rick Lett served as ushers. Karen Gardner led the congregational hymns and we were blessed with special music from Jerry, who sang "Peace in the Valley."

"Just What Is God's Will?" was the title of Sunday's message. In Matthew 6:10, Jesus says, "Your kingdom come, Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven." Brother Mark told us that we know that God's will is perfect. "God's will isn't always done on earth because man has a will also, his own, but God's will is always done in heaven. What is will? Wishes and desires. We seek God's will but tell Him what we want and then want Him to rubber-stamp it. Before your receive God's will, you have to be committed to God's will."

Brother Mark told us God's desire for us is good. He referred to Jeremiah 29:11, "For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope." He also read Hebrews 13:20-21 and said, "When you pray, mean it. God's will never contradicts His word. To know His will, you have to know His word. You have to know His word and will to do His work. If you know His word, He will give you His will. We must be patient. We are on God's time. He is not on ours."

Brother Mark told us that there is one thing that is not God's will and that is for anyone to die and go to hell. 2 Peter 3:9 says, "The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance." 1 Timothy 2:4 says God "desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth." Brother Mark told us that we talk about God's will, but we really know what it is and that is to tell others about Jesus. "The biggest roadblock to God's will is our own will. Sanctification means to be set apart for His use and follow God's will. Someone you know may need your help and encouragement tomorrow. What is God's will for you?"

