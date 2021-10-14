Pineville Discusses Vehicle Repairs, Updates To Rec Center Plans

PINEVILLE -- The mayor and Pineville City Council, at the city meeting Tuesday, discussed possible vehicle repairs and new vehicles for public works, in addition to preliminary recreation center drawings.

For old business, the city discussed possible repairs to the city's 2008 Dodge, a gray dump truck that has a broken windshield. Upon taking the vehicle to estimate repair costs, the city discovered the damage impacted the vehicle structurally. The diesel, which only has 50,000 miles on it, is still drivable and will be sold as-is, without any additional repairs.

As the city discussed preliminary rec center drawings, following a previous meeting with the center designer, the board and mayor noted the need for adding a smaller gym for students to use, possibly extending the mid-part of the building upward or creating a slant in the roof as the lower building in the middle may collect rainwater or snow, evaluating the cost of making the pool larger, and looking into the cost of a possible elevator.

For new business, the board discussed purchasing new public works vehicles. Mayor Gregg Sweeten noted that approximately $50,000 would be spent on two vehicles. Sweeten recommended purchasing Ford Mavericks, which get approximately 30-35 miles per gallon, and are approximately $19,000-$22,000 each at the city cost.

Also Tuesday, the board discussed the successful Pineville Fall Festival held Oct. 9. Melissa Ziemianin noted the city made approximately $200 more in the concessions stand than it did last year. Ziemianin added that about $3,400 was brought in through the festival, leaving the city to put $1,000 toward the festival next year after expenses had been accounted for.

Marshal Chris Owens attended the meeting and presented the need for a sign stating "No Motorized Vehicles" at the Pineville Bike Park, per state law. Owens also noted the need for more lighting at the Pineville Bike Park.

Ziemianin said the McDonald County Health Department donated $17,000 worth of new equipment to the Pineville park, which is set to be installed in February.

In other business on the council approved the payment of bills totaling $47,749.79.