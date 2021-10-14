Noel Hears Complaints From Street Superintendent

NOEL -- Noel City Council members on Tuesday night encouraged the city's street superintendent to provide them with a prioritized needs list after he complained of needing new equipment.

Street superintendent Christopher Craig said he needs a trailer to haul a newly purchased skid steer. He's been gathering estimates and believes a trailer would cost around $3,000 to $4,000. He has enough in his budget for the purchase, he said.

The equipment with which he tries to operate is old and worn-out, Craig said, adding that the city needs a bucket truck.

Alderman and former mayor Lewis Davis served as mayor pro tem in Mayor Terry Lance's absence Tuesday night.

Alderman William Rose encouraged Craig to bring a detailed list of needs and estimates to the council to possibly expedite matters.

In other business, the council heard several departmental reports, including Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett, who said the department responded to a structure fire, vehicle fire, brush fire, five motor vehicle accidents and 16 medical calls during the month of September.

Noel Marshal Randy Wilson said his office made 28 arrests, had 600 calls, 156 case numbers, and to date, 1,465 case numbers.

The council also:

• Approved River Ranch's request to build two additional megapods;

• Approved Resolution 21-100 that calls for Mayor Terry Lance to serve as Noel representative for the Harry S Truman Coordinating Council;

• Approved Resolution 21-101 that includes adopting a hazard mitigation plan, pending the city attorney's review.