McDonald County Press Obituaries for Oct. 14, 2021

Norma Gardner

March 18, 1939

Oct. 11, 2021

Norma Gardner, 82, of Noel, Mo., died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

She was born March 18, 1939, in Jane, Mo., to Luther Benjamin and Marjorie Fern (Jones) Lewis. She married Loren Dale Gardner Sr. on March 22, 1957, in Pineville, Mo. She was a queen kite flyer; enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables and embroidering.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loren Dale Gardner Sr.; a sister, Betty Sharon Martin; and a brother, Dennis Lewis.

She is survived by her children, Lorna Lowe (Terry) of La Vernia, Texas, Laura Gardner of Susanville, Calif., Linda Dyki (John) of Pineville, Loren Dale Gardner Jr. (Michelle) of Elkton, Ore., Luther Gardner (Kathy) of Pineville; two brothers, Jerry Lee Lewis (Lilly) of the Kansas City area, James David Lewis (Caty) of Dallas; a sister, Donna Peck (Bo) of Anderson, Mo.; and 14 grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Anderson Chapel of Ozark Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in the Pineville Cemetery in Pineville, Mo. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Betty Sue Love

Nov. 8, 1925

Oct. 7, 2021

Betty Sue Love, age 95, of Rocky Comfort, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Missouri.

She was born November 8, 1925, in Powell, Missouri, the daughter of Wallace Edwin and Dorothy "Susan" (Jones) Simon. On August 4, 1944, in Bentonville, Arkansas, she was united in marriage to Eugene V. "Gene" Love, who preceded her in death on November 16, 1999. Also preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Pat McGuffey; one sister, Juanita Kirk; and a great-grandson, Todd Kerley.

Surviving are one son, Donnie Love and his wife Lea of Phoenix, Arizona; three daughters, June Carter and her husband Virgil of Rocky Comfort, Missouri, Judy Carter and her husband Jim of Kansas City, Missouri, and Jeannie England and her husband Mike of Exeter, Missouri; two sisters, Mona Joy Love of Rocky Comfort, Missouri, and BJo Phelps and her husband Glen of Wheaton, Missouri; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Betty Sue graduated from Rocky Comfort High School in 1944 and later attended college in Springfield, Missouri. In 1946 she and Gene started their outdoor amusement business where she worked until retirement. She was an excellent homemaker, cook, and businesswoman. She loved gardening, flowers and her church family. She was a member of Living Word Mission at Simco, Missouri.

Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton. Reverend Billy Jo Gentry and Dan Goostree will conduct the services. Burial will be at Union Cemetery, south of Stella, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00 P.M. Wednesday at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton.

Contributions may be made to Living Word Mission in memory of Betty Sue.

Visit www.fohnfuneralhome.com for online obituaries, guestbook and private condolences

McQUEEN FUNERAL HOME

Wheaton, Missouri

417-652-7268

