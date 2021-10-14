Land Transfers

Preston Shane Dockins and Chasity Dockins to Billie L. Herberger and Robert A. Lincecum. Sec. 10, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert A. Lincecum to Billie L. Herberger. Sec. 10, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Justin Johnson to Derek S. Cooper and Melinda C. Cooper. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Original Town of Anderson. Blk. 8, Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Roy Milleson and Carrie Milleson to Greg Andrews and Christie Andrews. Park Valley. Lot 11. McDonald County, Mo.

Don's Investments, LLC to William Lloyd and Karen Lloyd. Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael McCormick to Blake Blevins and Laura Blevins. Sec. 9, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Georgina M. Fischer to Rebecca Bowlin. Sec. 35, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Ronald D. Parmley, Jill Parmley and Eugene C. Parmley to Ryan Schemmel, Marta Korolyshyn, Jonathan Lea Schemmel and Angela Schemmel. Sec. 10, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Benjamin Formby to Melvin Formby. Sec. 9, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Roddy Lett and Malessa Renee Lett to Jon-Michael Borntrager and Rachel Borntrager. Clear Water Addition. Lot 8 through Lot 14. McDonald County, Mo.

Ronda Johnson and Lace Johnson to Virgil L. Neal and Carol M. Neal. Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. Sugar Valley. Lot 18. McDonald County, Mo.

Jimmie L. Williams and Angela R. Williams to The Schwitters Family Trust. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Elk River Floats Wayside Campgrounds, LLC to Oralla Mendoza. Sec. 14, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Richard A. White and Katherine White to Laura R. Hartronft and Karl E. Hartronft. Hall Hills Estates. Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Helen White to Catherine Jean Cheek. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 68. McDonald County, Mo.

Ronald Joe Williams to Ronald Joe Williams, Ronald Joe Williams Jr. and Catherine Sue Goodman. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.