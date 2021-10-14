Lady Mustangs Sail Into District Semifinals

McDonald County opened the District 6 Tournament with an 18-0 quarterfinal victory over Parkview on Tuesday night in Neosho.

The top-seeded Lady Mustangs (23-6) scored nine runs in each of the first two innings. The game was called because of the run rule after eighth-seeded Parkview (1-18) batted in the top of the third.

McDonald County starter Nevaeh Dodson retired all nine hitters she faced, striking out eight.

Reagan Myrick went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBI for the Lady Mustangs, who finished with seven hits. Carlee Cooper had a double and three RBI. Dodson, who had a triple, and Cooper scored three runs each. Myrick, Katelynn Townsend, Zoe Parish and Maggie Pratt added two runs each.

McDonald County advanced to face the winner of Wednesday night's game between fourth-seeded Neosho (11-10) and fifth-seeded Branson (12-14) in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A win would propel McDonald County into the tournament championship game, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.

The Lady Mustangs are seventh in the MHSFCA Class 4 state rankings.

Parkview committed four errors.