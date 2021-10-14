Early Education Learning Gaps In McDonald County

PINEVILLE -- Early education students in McDonald County have shown evidence of increased learning gaps attributed to a number of restrictions on schools and district programs because of covid-19.

Jennifer Tinsley, early childhood special education coordinator, said she's noticed delayed communication skills and a lack of socialization in students entering, or about to enter, kindergarten. Tinsley added that she believes part of the reason communication skills have decreased in younger students is due to the previous mask mandate.

"We don't have the mask mandate this year but, when the mask mandate was in place last year, it really caused a lot of trouble with our little kids that had communication delays," Tinsley said. "They depend on being able to look at you when you're talking to them and the masks muffle the sounds when people are talking, so they weren't hearing clearly."

Tinsley said that other barriers students faced in the classroom, that may have contributed to learning gaps and less socialization, include decreased hands-on activities, strict seating charts, and students being unable to use water fountains in school buildings.

Tinsley said one of the largest struggles for teachers has been teaching students in the classroom who are all at different levels because many of them struggled with learning gaps.

One reason students entering kindergarten showcased a larger number of learning gaps was due to the suspension of in-person pre-kindergarten programs such as Parents as Teachers, in which coordinators could only work remotely last year.

"I think we're seeing more of a gap in the kids that are coming in, what they can and can't do; whereas in the past, they were a little more closely related in what they were able to do," Tinsley said. "When the kids are coming in and you have such big gaps, it's harder to teach to those extremes."

Kevin Benish, principal at Pineville Primary School and director of student services for the McDonald County R-1 School District, said he has noticed an increase in speech issues in early education students in addition to a range of learning gaps in the classroom.

"We've seen an uptick in the number of students with speech-related issues come into early childhood," Benish said.

Benish said, in one early childhood class at Pineville Primary, half of the students who entered the class struggled with speech issues. Benish said he believes part of the reason there is an increase in speech-related gaps is due to students being taught by teachers with masks on.

"We feel that's [increased speech issues] probably due to people wearing a mask," Benish said. "Students receive a lot of visual cues of what you're saying by watching your face, watching your lips, watching how you say different words; and, for the past couple years, they're seeing people wearing a mask while they're trying to listen. That could definitely increase problems in that area."

Benish said another overarching issue that led to more learning gaps was programs such as Parents as Teachers and Child Find being unable to function as they're meant to because of covid-19 restrictions. Benish noted that, last year, coordinators for the programs were unable to physically enter student homes, thus making issues more difficult to diagnose.

Benish said, although the increase in learning gaps is notable, teachers will continue to teach students at the level they're on. Benish added that parents can begin working with their children at a younger age, possibly bridging some gaps.

Dalana Fuller, parent educator for Parents as Teachers, said she struggled last year, being unable to visit children in person. Fuller noted that she was able to visit with parents and children virtually, via video chat, phone call, email and messaging, but that virtual instruction wasn't as effective.

"I'm a hands-on person, so I need to be where the children are," Fuller said.

Part of Fuller's work is based on four program components which include increasing parent knowledge of early childhood development and improving parent practices, providing early detection of developmental delays and health issues, preventing child abuse and neglect, and increasing children's school readiness and success.

Fuller said issues she faced when working to uphold the Parents as Teachers components included virtually working with increasing physical learning gaps, virtually working with increasing speech gaps, virtually deciding if children may need therapy, being unable to test in-person, and being unable to see student strengths in-person.

Fuller said she's able to visit student homes again this year. Fuller added that she takes precautions when visiting homes, such as disinfecting areas she touches, bringing specific equipment from home, and meeting families in separate locations based upon request.

Fuller said one of the goals for children this year is to offer more screenings for incoming students, which were lacking last year.

"With covid, we took a hard hit with our program, but now we're back in full form; and call our number if you need anything," Fuller said.