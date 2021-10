Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Bryan Lee Hall. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Paul E. Wagner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Randy W. Bradford. Failed to wear protective/approved headgear when on motorcycle in motion.

Joyce K. Dickson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Casey M. Daniels. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Matthew J. Davis. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Jake R. Charleston. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ashley N. Manjarrez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Ye Yang. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Gilbert H. Guzman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Stephen Henry. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cedrick O. Dunn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ronnie J. Wesley. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

David Jalenster. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jacquelyn Walden. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Cami Bradbury. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Leigh E. Harrell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ashley Inman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Bryce W. Harrell. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Cedrick O. Dunn. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Shayley J. Treat. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Julian F. Briones. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Keegan M. Martin. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Darran M. Cook. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Payton R. Peters. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Norma E. Morales. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Robert J. Parker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Malachi D. Murdock. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lindsay L. Cotner. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Paris B. Johnson. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Jerry D. Elmore. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Ray H. Vaughn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ronnie J. Wesley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Maxy Andrew. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Scott A. Keith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nicholas H. Martin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ryan D. Ludvigson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Courtney B. Bell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.