Community Exceeds Poker Run Goal For Noel Fire, Marshal's Office

NOEL -- Bikers overwhelmingly supported the Noel Fire Department and Marshal's Office on Saturday, doubling the original poker run fundraising goal and coming together for a community cause.

Business owners and participants exceeded organizer Rosie Hartley's initial goal of raising $1,000 for both entities that protect and serve.

Thirty-six motorcycle riders and other participants had the chance to raise money while enjoying a pancake breakfast, poker run, a 50/50 drawing, a silent auction and a barbecue dinner.

Promoting the event in the newspaper prior to the event drew in more people, Hartley said. Several people came from Bella Vista, Ark., to participate, she added. "People came from all over."

Hartley works closely with both departments in her post as Noel Housing Authority executive director. A poker run seemed like a unique way to help raise funds, she said previously.

Nick Jeffery, who had a full house and won the poker run, donated the money back to the fund, she said. Dustin Woods won the 50/50 drawing and he, too, donated it back.

BJ Ramirez won the Wild Wildebeest Lodge South African Hunting trip.

Hartley is grateful for the tremendous support shown.

"I am thankful for everyone participating in making the event successful," she said.

Businesses that significantly contributed include Shadow Lake, the 19th Hole, Sosa's Hair Salon, Randy Edmisten Lawn Care, The Common Cup, Smoking on the River, Sidewinders, The Red Barn, Happy Jacks, Goodman Grill and Pub, Charlie's Red Barn, Landon's Feed Store, Bobby Thomas who donated his time to play live music, and the Noel Housing Authority, Hartley said.

Plans are now being made for an additional event in May.