Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Community Exceeds Poker Run Goal For Noel Fire, Marshal's Office

by Special to the McDonald County Press / SALLY CARROLL | October 14, 2021 at 6:38 a.m.
Courtesy photo Participants in the benefit poker run on Saturday gather before taking off from Noel. Business owners and participants contributed to the cause, raising more than $2,200 for the Noel Fire Department and Marshal's Office,

NOEL -- Bikers overwhelmingly supported the Noel Fire Department and Marshal's Office on Saturday, doubling the original poker run fundraising goal and coming together for a community cause.

Business owners and participants exceeded organizer Rosie Hartley's initial goal of raising $1,000 for both entities that protect and serve.

Thirty-six motorcycle riders and other participants had the chance to raise money while enjoying a pancake breakfast, poker run, a 50/50 drawing, a silent auction and a barbecue dinner.

Promoting the event in the newspaper prior to the event drew in more people, Hartley said. Several people came from Bella Vista, Ark., to participate, she added. "People came from all over."

Hartley works closely with both departments in her post as Noel Housing Authority executive director. A poker run seemed like a unique way to help raise funds, she said previously.

Nick Jeffery, who had a full house and won the poker run, donated the money back to the fund, she said. Dustin Woods won the 50/50 drawing and he, too, donated it back.

BJ Ramirez won the Wild Wildebeest Lodge South African Hunting trip.

Hartley is grateful for the tremendous support shown.

"I am thankful for everyone participating in making the event successful," she said.

Businesses that significantly contributed include Shadow Lake, the 19th Hole, Sosa's Hair Salon, Randy Edmisten Lawn Care, The Common Cup, Smoking on the River, Sidewinders, The Red Barn, Happy Jacks, Goodman Grill and Pub, Charlie's Red Barn, Landon's Feed Store, Bobby Thomas who donated his time to play live music, and the Noel Housing Authority, Hartley said.

Plans are now being made for an additional event in May.

Courtesy photo Randy Edmisten of Randy's Lawn Care flips some pancakes Saturday morning at Shadow Lake. Bikers and other participants in the poker run enjoyed a pancake breakfast to start their day.
Courtesy photo Randy Edmisten of Randy's Lawn Care flips some pancakes Saturday morning at Shadow Lake. Bikers and other participants in the poker run enjoyed a pancake breakfast to start their day.

Print Headline: Community Exceeds Poker Run Goal For Noel Fire, Marshal's Office

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Strong downs Mountain Pine 48-30
by News-Times Staff
Junction City gets past Parkers Chapel
by News-Times Staff
Sanders enjoying solid freshman season for Razorbacks
by Bob Holt
Arkansas looking to snap two-game skid against Auburn
by Tom Murphy
Smackover knocks off Barton 22-14 in thriller
by News-Times Staff
ADVERTISEMENT