Commission Minutes

Aug. 11

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $73,455.49.

Aug. 16

• Commissioners conducted a site showing with potential bidders of the future McDonald County Health Department facility.

• At 1 p.m., no bids were received for the water and sewer project on the Health Department land. Commissioners will decide how to move forward with the project at the next scheduled Commission meeting.

• The Commission discussed a study being conducted by MOKAN partnership along the I-49 corridor. Eastern Commissioner Jamey Cope motioned that McDonald County pay $5,000 of the study cost to cover the county's portion of the project. Motion passed unanimously.

Aug. 18

• Presiding Commissioner Bill Lant motioned to issue a Court Order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to pay S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC $6,412.95 from the Overplus Tax Sale Certificate #624. Motion passed unanimously.

• Commissioner Lant motioned to issue a Court Order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to pay S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC $3,412.95 from the Overplus Tax Certificate #625. Motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $39,675.60.

Aug. 23

• Casey Chastain of Connell Insurance met with Commissioners to discuss health insurance for McDonald County employees.

• Mike Ross and Jim Armstrong of Freeman Ambulance met with Commissioners to discuss the impact of covid-19 on the Freeman Ambulance station in McDonald County. Commissioner Cope inquired about ambulance response times and land purchased for a possible third ambulance facility in the county.

Aug. 25

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $368,841.25.

Sept. 1

• Jason Rinker and Greg DePratt of Stronghold Data met with Commissioners to discuss the county email domain and wiring in Annex 2 for offices of the Assessor, Collector and Public Administrator.

Sept. 8

• Commissioners attended a meeting at Rex Tilton's cattle facility on Moss Church Road in Anderson to hear concerns from local cattle producers. Congressman Billy Long, Representative Dirk Deaton and approximately 20-25 producers were present.

• Commissioners discussed the purchase of an easement on the property located between 3446 S. Highway 71 and 3470 S. Highway 71 in Pineville. Commissioner Cope motioned to pursue the purchase of an easement from the property owner. Motion passed unanimously. The Commission will meet with the property owner at the next meeting to discuss further.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $76,146.45.