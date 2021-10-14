This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 21

Dikiri Ezra, 35, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle

Liberty Kae Kristeen Macauley, 18, Joplin, exceeded posted speed limit

Destiny Janel Head, 24, Neosho, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Sept. 22

Jacob Scott Benningfield, 26, Anderson, rape

Samuel Lemuel Collins, 21, Anderson, incest, endangering the welfare of a child and defective equipment

Sunshine Amanda Lee Ellington, 32, Pineville, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Rodrigo Ortiz, 23, Springdale, Ark., unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting and peace disturbance

Joshua Chad Quick, 35, Jay, Okla. driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Sept. 23

Kamy K. Boaz, 33, Noel, theft/stealing

Christina Nicole Bolden, 33, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Ronald Dale Smith, 45, no address given, passing bad check

Thomas Dale Taylor, 41, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle

Richard Van Wilson, 42, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Sept. 24

Dude Allen Drake, 40, Pea Ridge, Ark., expired plates

Elena Christine Flanary, 21, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with motor vehicle, DWI -- drug intoxication and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Miguel David Marks, 20, Jane, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Sept. 25

Regina Faye Kissel, 56, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult, open container and failure to appear