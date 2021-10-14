Bear Hollow Shooting Competition and Fundraiser Set for Oct. 16

PINEVILLE -- Chris Sutherland will host an annual fundraiser event on Oct. 16 to raise funds to benefit Oliver Huckeba Jr., grandson of his co-worker. Huckeba was born with Down syndrome and has needed multiple surgeries for additional health issues.

Chris Sutherland, event organizer, said he will offer a shooting competition, a chili cookoff, and a "Cops and Firefighters" tug of war game to aid with Huckeba's previous expenses. The entry fee for each event is $20, with the winners in each competition receiving a trophy. Sutherland said at the event there will also be a concessions stand and locally baked goods available for purchase.

Sutherland, who has hosted many fundraiser events in the past, said he wants to have the fundraiser to help Huckeba Jr. in any way that he can.

"I'm friends with a lot of recreational shooters, and we've been putting on shooting tournaments to raise money for the past two or three years," Sutherland said. "We had just been informed of this cause and we wanted to be able to help out all we could."

Sutherland said people should come to the fundraiser event to have a good time and work toward a worthy cause.

"It's a good time, it's friendly competition, and all the money goes to a good cause," Sutherland said.

Tyler Coffee, fundraiser event volunteer, said he's assisted Sutherland with multiple fundraiser events in the past and looks forward to taking part in the event Oct. 16. Coffee acts as the range officer and safety officer at the event, aiding participants in the shooting competition.

"I try to make it [the shooting competition] where it's fun but also a little bit challenging, even for the more advanced people, but it's also not so difficult that your average person who doesn't get to shoot a lot wouldn't be able to do," Coffee said.

Coffee said before the shooting competition begins, he offers a safety briefing and makes sure each contestant is comfortable with his or her firearm. Each contestant needs to bring his own firearm and ammunition.

Coffee said he volunteers to assist with the fundraiser events as he can use his skills to help others. Coffee added that participants should attend the event to have fun, offer funds for a good cause, and possibly win a trophy.

"If you're even remotely interested in tug-of-war, shooting, or cooking chili, it's going to be a fun time, you're going to be helping a good cause, and hopefully you could walk away with a trophy," Coffee said.

Sutherland said anyone interested in participating in the event can find more information on the Bear Hollow Shooting Competition Fall 2021 Facebook page.