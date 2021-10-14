Around The Corral

Golf

Led by Fayth Ogden's 104, McDonald County finished eighth in the district tournament Monday at the Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield.

The Lady Mustangs posted a team total of 468. Ogden was four shots away from qualifying for the state tournament. Kyla Moore (110), Jolie Stipp (124), Lundyn Trudeau (130) and Kelsie Lilly (151) rounded out McDonald County's scoring.

Catholic won the 13-team event with a 304 and had the top four individual finishers. Glendale (363) was second.

Lady Mustang coach Brent Jordan said golfers dealt with rain throughout the day and 25- to 30-mph winds.

"I'm really proud of our effort today," Jordan said. "I'm so pleased with the improvement and dedication the girls showed throughout the season. We had three different golfers each reach the top 15, all at different courses."

Emphasizing how difficult conditions were, Jordan noted that Catholic shot 24 strokes worse than when playing the same course (its home course) earlier in the year.

Cross Country

The boys and girls both finished fifth in the 10-team event as McDonald County hosted the Mustang Stampede at The Rock last Saturday.

The top three finishers for the Lady Mustangs were Clara Horton in 15th (24:43.50), Anna Price in 22nd (25:46.17) and Madison Burton in 24th (26:21.47).

The top three finishers for the Mustangs were Lane Pratt in 27th (20:50.55), Hunter Leach in 29th (21:06.18) and Corbin Holly in 37th (21:49.86).

Volleyball

Visiting McDonald County lost 3-0 (20-25, 13-25, 22-25) to Webb City on Monday night.

Abby Wiseman topped the assists list with 17 for the Lady Mustangs. Kirklyn Kasischke had 14 digs. Megan Elwood added six kills and 10 digs.

Soccer

McDonald County edged host Cassville 5-4 in a penalty-kick shootout on Oct. 5

The junior varsity Mustangs won 3-0, with Giovanni Gonzalez scoring two goals and Tony Rubi adding one.