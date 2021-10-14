Anderson Traffic Stop Turns Into Chase Through County

A Sunday traffic stop in Anderson turned into a multi-jurisdictional car chase.

On Sunday, Oct. 10, Anderson police officers attempted to stop a silver Mazda Tribute for a run-of-the-mill traffic violation. When the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit ensued, traveling west along State Highway 76.

With the aid of radio communication, McDonald County deputies were contacted to set up a barrier and assist in stopping the vehicle.

The vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Heather Walker of Pineville, continued to travel south on State Highway 43, traversing multiple county roads in the process.

According to authorities, recorded speeds peaked at 100 mph prior to deputy involvement.

Walker went on to travel west on State Highway 90, where Noel deputy marshals had engaged spike strips in an attempt to stop the pursuit. Despite traveling off the roadway and driving over the spike strips, she was able to continue evading law enforcement.

Walker then traveled north on State Highway 59 before the vehicle eventually ran out of gas and came to a stop.

Walker was wanted in connection with numerous warrants for receiving stolen property, passing bad checks, forgery, theft/stealing, and resisting arrest, as well as being wanted on out-of-state warrants. She is also facing additional charges connected to the pursuit.