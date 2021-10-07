Poker Run Organizer Hopes To Raise $1,000 For Fire Dept., Marshal's Office

NOEL -- Interest for Saturday's poker run is growing and organizer Rosie Hartley hopes to raise at least $1,000 for the Noel Fire Department and Marshal's Office.

Hartley works closely with both departments in her post as Noel Housing Authority executive director. She thought a poker run seemed like a unique way to help raise funds for the two entities that serve and protect.

"It's something different," she said. "We've had quite a bit of interest and we're hoping the weather cooperates."

An 8 a.m. pancake breakfast at Noel's Shadow Lake, which is open to the public, will kick off the event on Saturday.

Riders will take off at 9:30 from Shadow Lake. The event will feature several stops, with participants receiving a card at each stop, Hartley said. Riders will travel to Happy Jack's in Neosho, Goodman Pub, Charlie's Red Barn and the 19th Hole in Noel. The person with the best poker hand at the end wins a prize, she said. All vehicles are welcome. Cost is $10 per poker hand.

The poker run will conclude with live music, a 50/50 drawing, a silent auction and a barbecue dinner for purchase.

Hartley is grateful for several local businesses who are supporting the poker run, including sponsor Sosa's Hair Salon in Noel.

Others -- like a company that promotes hunting trips -- have stepped up for the special cause.

Owners Mike and Karen Helbing reached out to Hartley after seeing her social media post about the poker run.

The poker run's big draw is a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime hunting trip in South Africa, she said.

Poker-run organizers will retain 70 percent of the proceeds. The trip is a huge opportunity and Hartley stressed that those interested have three years to purchase their plane tickets -- the trip's major expense.

The trip to Wild Wildebeest Lodge, South Africa, will include five days of hunting for six hunters; lodging, meals and beverages; field preparation of trophies; $1,000 toward trophy fees and more. The hunt may be taken from January through December 2021, 2022 or 2023. The five-day trip is valued at $15,000.

Airfare, day of arrival and day of departure, conservation fees and other charges are not covered in the trip.

Chances for the raffle are $5 for one ticket or $10 for three tickets.

Tickets are available at 19th Hole, Charlie's Red Barn, Sosa's Hair Salon, Noel City Hall, Landon's Feed Store and the Noel Housing Authority Office.

The winner will be announced on Oct. 9, at the end of the poker run.

For information, or to purchase tickets, call Hartley at 918-384-9711.