Pineville's Annual Fall Festival Saturday

PINEVILLE -- Pineville's annual fall festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9. Various activities, prizes, contests, and fall foods will be offered to event attendees from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stephanie Sweeten, a committee member for the festival, said festival attendees can visit booths, shop from vendors, partake in various crafts, listen to music, receive door prizes, enter a scarecrow and pumpkin decorating contest, participate in a chalk art contest, play free games, enjoy a petting zoo, win door prizes, and enjoy great food.

Sweeten said music by Leanna Schlessman and Johnny Dale Roberts will take place on the town's stage during the festival, for all attendees to enjoy through the festival.

Sweeten said she volunteers to help with the festival each year as she wants to offer something for the community to partake in, prioritizing events for both adults and children.

"I do it just to be able to have something in the community to let the people come out and have fun and do stuff, let the kids do stuff for free, it doesn't cost anything," Sweeten said.

The proceeds from the fall festival each year go back to funding the festival for the next year. Sweeten noted that the festival isn't a fundraiser, rather, just a way for Pineville to offer a free event to all who can attend.

At the festival, door prizes will be offered hourly, on the hour. Various donations from businesses and organizations such as purses from Bunker Hill, gift cards from Renee's Barkin' Bandanas, and lanterns from the city of Pineville will be given out each hour. Various additional gift cards, foods, and prizes will be offered throughout the day.

The festival will continue to offer plenty of free activities and entertainment for everyone, keeping up the annual tradition of offering something for all.

PHOTO BY MELISSA ZIEMIANIN. Photo of youth participants in the 2020 scarecrow contest. The annual contest will be offered again this year with a chalk art contest and decorated pumpkin contest.

PHOTO BY MELISSA ZIEMIANIN. Photo of chalk art from the 2020 chalk art contest. The chalk art contest is divided into categories by age.