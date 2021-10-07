Noel Fall Festival Rained Out

NOEL -- Rain hammered Noel's Fall Festival on Saturday, shutting down operations and canceling plans for fun.

Organizers had hoped the event would encourage neighbors to usher in fall, shop for arts and crafts and become better acquainted.

Noel resident Rosie Hartley set up her vendor booth, featuring different bottle cap art and acrylic painting. She enjoyed the festival for about two hours until a thunderstorm came through.

The artist is interested in showing her art again, should the city of Noel reschedule the event.

Other arts and crafts vendors outside the Noel area are encouraged to participate, Hartley said. Ramped-up promotional efforts could entice those vendors to show their arts and crafts and add to the event, she said.

Noel City Clerk Deby Hopping said officials are considering rescheduling the fall festival. Plans could be finalized by the next city council meeting, set for Oct. 12, she said.