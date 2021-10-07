McDonald County Press Obituaries For Oct. 7, 2021

Delores 'Joy' Bullis

Oct. 25, 1933

Sept. 22, 2021

Delores "Joy" Bullis, 87, of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

She was born Oct. 25, 1933, in Anderson, Mo., to Oda "Odie" Harry Taylor and Ellen Editha Glazier. She enjoyed square dancing, bowling, quilting with her sisters, and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Bullis; her stepson, Dan Bullis; her son, John Bullis; two brothers; and three sisters.

She is survived by her sons, Ron Bullis, Kerry Bullis; her daughters, Susan Vaessen, Jackie McComas; her step-daughter, Sheila Munson; and 14 grandchildren.

Memorial services are from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, in the Anderson Chapel at Ozark Funeral Homes in Anderson.

Darrel Wayne Gordon

Oct. 2, 1951

Sept. 30, 2021

Darrel Wayne Gordon, 69, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Rogers, Ark.

He was born to Hazel Watson (Gordon) Lea and the late Robert Gordon on Oct. 2, 1951, in Farmington, N.M. His early childhood was spent in New Mexico and Oklahoma while his father played minor league baseball. He later moved to Pineville, Mo., where he grew up on the family farm. He graduated from McDonald County High School in 1969; played college basketball at State Fair Junior College; graduated from Missouri Southern State College and taught and coached at McDonald County High School for 20 years. He married Brenda on Aug. 2, 1997.

Preceding him in death are his father, Robert Gordon; his brother, Michael Gordon; and his stepfather, Earl Lea.

Survivors are his wife, Brenda, of the home; his mother, Hazel Lea of Shell Knob; two sisters, Linda Schlessman (Geral) of Pineville, Barbara Faulks of Shell Knob; two daughters, Rebekah Barrows (Dave) of Peoria, Ariz., Rachel Gordon (Fred Muraview) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; four stepchildren, Jeremy Murphy (Cynthia) of Anderson, Michael Murphy and Amy Reese of Anderson, Adam Murphy (Ashley) of Anderson, Kaisha Kline (Shannon) of Springdale; and 12 grandsons.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., with Pastor Dennis Bergen officiating. Burial followed in the Shelt Noel Cemetery.

William Henry 'Hank' Gorman

Sept. 13, 1941

Sept. 23, 2021

William Henry "Hank" Gorman of Jane, Mo., died Sept. 23, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

He was a child of Billie and Edith Oral Gorman, born Sept. 13, 1941, in Kanorado, Kan. He married Sharon Kay Short on Dec. 23, 1959, in Saratoga Springs, Mo. They were married for 22 years and had four children. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Linda Sue McNelly on Aug. 14, 1981, in Bentonville, Ark., bringing three children to the union. He grew up on the family farm in Smith Center, Kan., before relocating to Missouri. After high school, he continued his education at Crowder College in water and wastewater. He retired from Bella Vista Water Department after more than 20 years of service. His last job was with Heritage John Deere in Pineville, Mo. He also pastored Mill Creek Baptist Church of Noel, Mo. from 1971-1977; and continued his pastoral service as the pastor of The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Jane, Mo., for 27 years.

He is proceeded in death by his first wife, Sharon Kay Short; his brothers, Earl Linn, Billie Murrel; his sisters, Irma Idelle Gorman, Connie Jean King; and grandsons, Brian Ralph Hackett, Austin John Buttry.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Gorman; his children, Randy (Norma) Gorman of Hogansville, Ga., Joni Sue (Tony) Shelton of Bixby, Okla., Richard Gorman of Joplin, Lorlinda (Ralph) Hackett of Bentonville, Ark., Mark Baker of Jane, Roger (Terry) Gorman of Forney, Texas, Nancy (Marvin) Buttry of Jane; 19 grandchildren; siblings, Avilda Jane Hawpe of Scott City, Kan., Lennard Ike of Pineville, Leta "Leete" Ealla of Colby, Kan., Loren Arley of Diamond, Mary Lorlinda Litchfield, Vera Kay Gorman, Bonnie Irene (Bob) McQuillen all of Anderson.

The family received friends Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Ozark Funeral Home. Interment was a private family event at the Saratoga Springs Cemetery, Southwest City, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Joe Hardy Hendricks II

Feb. 14, 1956

Sept. 26, 2021

Joe Hardy Hendricks II was born February 14, 1956, in Waterloo, Iowa, one of four children to Wayne and Bonnie (Miller) Hendricks. Joe went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 26, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 65. Joe graduated from Neosho High School and began working with his parents in the family business, Fidelity Abstract. In 1979, he established Elk River Abstract and Title Company in Pineville, Missouri, and retired in 2010. He went on and worked another five years for Allgeier, Martin & Associates, in the line of work he loved, platting, creating legal descriptions and buying and selling highway rite of way. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and also enjoyed collecting antiques. His greatest joy was spending time with family. Joe was saved at the age of 18 and throughout his life, followed a calling to share the good news of Jesus Christ with as many people as he could. He spread the gospel all across the country through street ministries, prison ministries and carried the Cross through many states, spreading the love of our Lord and Savior. Joe married his high school sweetheart, Carol Walker, who survives, of the home. They were married for 47 years and had three daughters born to their union, Sundi and husband, Pete Walters of Anderson, MO, Michelle and husband, Steven Englert of Anderson, MO, and Ashley and husband, Bill Childers of Centerton, AR; seven grandchildren, Payton, Chandler, Tucker, Kemper, Alexis, Nora and Ridge; two brothers, Gary Hendricks of Neosho, MO, and Rick and wife, Jan Hendricks of Neosho, MO, and one sister, Karen Daniels of Joplin, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents. A private family graveside service will be held. Contributions in memory of Joe may be made to Trinity Learning Center, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

