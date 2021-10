Land Transfers

Della Mae Gudgell to Austin Easterling and Kayla Easterling. Sec. 3, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Wells Fargo Bank to Umer Feroze Malik. Tara Addition. Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Janice Lynne Durbi, Lanny Kent Farmer and Norma Ann Farmer to Carmeron Alan Farmer and Alicia Nicole Farmer. Sec. 34, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Vicki Kaczorowski to Tajya Johnson and Kimberly Johnson. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Stacy L. Jansen M.D. to Karl Kay and Tamara Kay. Sec. 5, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Leonard Leon Eastburn to Jerry Setters and Dawn Setters. Sec. 14, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Caitlin Cook and Thomas Paul Cook to Susan Colville and James K. Colville. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Iris Chapman. D.J. Evans Sub-division. Lot 2 and Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Thomas M. Woodrum and Loretta M. Woodrum to Iris Chapman. D.J. Evans Sub-division. Lot 2 and Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry Lingo and Deborah L. Huston to Shamere Ayen. Sec. 19, Twp. 22, Rge. 29. Billy Cundiff's Hidden Acers. Blk. C., Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Stanley G. Odle and Linda J. Odle to Michael Vanhecke and Lisa Vanhecke. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Charles Vernon Grife and Margie A. Grife to Daniel Hodkinson and Alynai Hodkinson. Sec. 17, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert E. Nelson to Ivei N. Nelson and Ezra T. Reed. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Betty Ruth Drake to Nedra C. Vantrease. Sec. 25, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Wayne Sherman, Lavilla Sherman, Mark Alan Sherman, Theresa L. Sherman and Michael Lynn Sherman to Mark Alan Sherman. Sec. 35, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Wayne Sherman, Lavilla Sherman, Mark Alan Sherman, Theresa L. Sherman and Michael Lynn Sherman to Harold W. Sherman. Sec. 35, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Wayne Sherman and Lavilla Sherman to Kimberly Manley. Sec. 26, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Wayne Sherman and Lavilla Sherman to Byron Sherman. Sec. 26, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Wayne Sherman, Lavilla Sherman, Mark Alan Sherman, Theresa L. Sherman and Michael Lynn Sherman to Michael Lynn Sherman. Sec. 35, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

The Anglin Family Investments to Robert Tiner and Cassaundra Tiner. Sec. 21, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

First Baptist Church of Southwest City to Bruce Williams and Kari Williams. Ramsey/Kunkles. Blk. 4, Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Keith M. Smith and Toni J. Smith to Adam Strader and Marie Strader. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Charles Bates and Peggy Bates to Daniel Hodkinson and Alynai Hodkinson. Sec. 17, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Lynda Gardner to The Raymond Gardner and Lynda Gardner Family Trust. Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Anita L. Reed to The Anita L. Reed Revocable Trust. Sec. 4, Twp. 22, Rge. 30; Sec. 8, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 9, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

William S. Parnell and Reta J. Parnell to Stacey Latham. Sec. 9, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Holly Techau and David Techau to LSA Investments, LLC. Sec. 36, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Juan Walter Rodriguez to Walter Martin Rodriguez. Lanagan's Addition to Sulphur Well City. Blk. 6, Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Arvest Mortgage Company to Alex Travis Schied and Christina Marie Schied. Sec. 4, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Randel Kent Hoyle and Shanette A. Hoyle to Kris Rook and Ashley Rook. Mountain Ridge Estates Plat #2, Lot 27 and Lot 28. McDonald County, Mo.