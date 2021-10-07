Goodman Council Hears Of Adverse Effects Of School Runoff

GOODMAN -- During the regular meeting on Tuesday, Goodman Mayor J.R. Fisher provided council members with correspondence between himself, attorneys and multiple engineers regarding stormwater runoff from the elementary school.

After reviewing the documents, the council agreed that runoff from the property is causing degradation on Garner Street and Whitmore Street, as well as interfering with the wastewater treatment facility and, potentially, its losing stream.

The council voted to extend the city's contract with Allgeier Martin to continue seeking consultation on a solution.

Brock Goehl of D.A. Davidson updated the council on the progress of water bond refinancing. He said that he negotiated the interest rate from 3.2% to 3.09%, which will collect about $2,000 in savings annually.

Under an emergency measure, the council went on to conduct the first and second readings of Ordinance No. 2021-540, authorizing the issuance of combined waterworks and sewerage system refunding revenue bonds, Series 2021, allowing the city to move forward with refinancing.

The council also conducted the first reading of Ordinance No. 2021-539, adjusting overtime hours. City Clerk Georgia Holtz explained that comp time is currently paid out twice per year, which creates a large workload. She suggested the procedure be amended to pay out when comp time is collected in excess of 80 hours.

Clerk Holtz went on to speak about the current copier contract through Lakeland and its pending expiration. Holtz provided council members a spreadsheet comparing current costs and services with the costs and services of Ozark Business Systems. The data reflected substantial savings through OBS.

In other business, the council:

• Continued discussion of the current animal ordinances and proposed updates;

• Paid bills in the amount of $44,441.87.