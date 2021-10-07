Courthouse News

Division I
The following cases were filed:
None.
State of Missouri:
None.
The following cases were heard:
None.
State of Missouri:
Martin F. Bester. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.
William D. Bridgeman. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $406.
Kimberly R. Steinmann. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.
James A. Tandy. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.
Philip J. Buck. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.
Jake R. Charleston. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.
Anna S. Cheney. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.
Gilbert H. Guzman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.
Benito Gonzalez-Ignacio. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.
Jani Yanice Moreno. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.
Paul E. Moreno. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.
Division II
The following cases were filed:
Donna Underwood vs. Robert Jackson et al. Unlawful detainer.
Bryan Beauford vs. Misty Edwards et al. Unlawful detainer.
Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Clint Young. Suit on account.
State of Missouri:
Jonson D. Reece. Fish without permit for non-resident.
Jacob R. Garber. Fish without permit for non-resident.
Maddox P. Thornton. Fish without permit for non-resident.
Stacy R. Knauss. Fish without permit for non-resident.
Hunter M. Duffy. Fish without permit for non-resident.
Jose L. Orellana. Possess black bass of illegal length.
Darlene E. Swanson. Theft/stealing.
Felonies:
Joseph D. Shelton. Receiving stolen property.
Weston W. Sloan. Receiving stolen property.
Samuel L. Collins. Child molestation and incest.
The following cases were heard:
Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Candace J. Munday et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.
State of Missouri:
Erick R. Aguilar. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.
Smantie L. Austin. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.
Larissa L. Compton. Made U-turn at intersection controlled by traffic signal/police officer and failed to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk/stop line/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $121.
Tatiana G. Contreas. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $140.50.
Kevin Craig Davis. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.
Janelle E. Dayton. Fish without a permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.
Robert A. Gardner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.
Ryan D. Ludvigson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.
Raye A. Moran. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.
Andres A. Rivera. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.
Taiony Takis. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.
Jonatan D. Vasquez. Operate motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.
Coralia Y. Mejiua. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $189.50.
Judith E. Ortega. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.
Charles F. Griffin. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.
Larissa E. Harr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.
Felonies:
Lashel Latchison. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.