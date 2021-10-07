Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Martin F. Bester. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

William D. Bridgeman. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $406.

Kimberly R. Steinmann. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

James A. Tandy. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Philip J. Buck. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jake R. Charleston. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Anna S. Cheney. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Gilbert H. Guzman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Benito Gonzalez-Ignacio. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jani Yanice Moreno. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Paul E. Moreno. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Donna Underwood vs. Robert Jackson et al. Unlawful detainer.

Bryan Beauford vs. Misty Edwards et al. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Clint Young. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Jonson D. Reece. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Jacob R. Garber. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Maddox P. Thornton. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Stacy R. Knauss. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Hunter M. Duffy. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Jose L. Orellana. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Darlene E. Swanson. Theft/stealing.

Felonies:

Joseph D. Shelton. Receiving stolen property.

Weston W. Sloan. Receiving stolen property.

Samuel L. Collins. Child molestation and incest.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Candace J. Munday et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Erick R. Aguilar. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Smantie L. Austin. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Larissa L. Compton. Made U-turn at intersection controlled by traffic signal/police officer and failed to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk/stop line/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $121.

Tatiana G. Contreas. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $140.50.

Kevin Craig Davis. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Janelle E. Dayton. Fish without a permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Robert A. Gardner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Ryan D. Ludvigson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Raye A. Moran. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Andres A. Rivera. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Taiony Takis. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Jonatan D. Vasquez. Operate motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Coralia Y. Mejiua. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $189.50.

Judith E. Ortega. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Charles F. Griffin. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Larissa E. Harr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Felonies:

Lashel Latchison. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.