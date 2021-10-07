Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday evening, Oct. 8. The kitchen will serve chili and chili dogs. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with the Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are available all evening. Call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

Bluegrass Gospel Band

The "Farm Hands" bluegrass gospel band will be appearing at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Banner Church of the Nazarene. There is no admission charge for this event, but an offering will be taken. Banner Church is located at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

With over 70 national awards and nominations, the Farm Hands is one of the most exciting bluegrass bands in America. This talented group features veterans of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry, Grammy award winners, songwriters, and celebrated instrumentalists -- winners of over 32 national awards including entertainers of the year, vocal group of the year, bluegrass band of the year overall, and bluegrass gospel band of the year.

Ice Cream Meet & Mingle Social

The McDonald County Connectors will be at Sammy's Scoops from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in Noel. Everyone is invited to come and talk about how wonderful the county is what what we can do to make it even better.

Safety and Health Program Event

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will host a Safety and Health Program Management online training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. The session is free and topics include workplace analysis management leadership and employee involvement, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training. Space is limited. Call 573-522-7233 or visit labor.mo.gov/onsite for more information.

NWA Women's Chorus

Women who love to sing, from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join the NWA Women's Chorus. No tryouts or experience are needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday, at Bella Vista's St. Bernard's Church Hall in Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The invite is for women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.