This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 12

Edgar O. Elias Gonzalez, 27, Goodman, operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation

Denis Kenu, 21, Noel, sexual abuse

Joseph Dale Shelton, 29, Spavinaw, Okla., tampering with motor vehicle

Weston Wrede Sloan, 26, Jay, Okla., receiving stolen property

Sept. 13

Travis Burton, 39, Allen, Okla., domestic assault

Amber Dawn Doyle, 36, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Robert Ray Matthews, 40, Noel, failure to register motor vehicle, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Sept. 15

Kailey Ann Green, 25, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, driving while revoked/suspended and driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint

Talor Cole Holt, 24, no address given, theft/stealing and out-of-state fugitive

Kelly Dale McAdams, 48, Anderson, domestic assault

Sept. 16

Eric Brendon Benton, 36, Anderson, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Euqilla Fay Irwin, 53, Anderson, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident

Ioster Yosiwo Killy, 46, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Jack Sakarias, 36, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol

Sept. 17

Barbara Ann Ibbeson, 54, Stella, domestic assault

Larry Wayne King, 41, Jay, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

Sept. 18

Ani Anison, 22, no address given, burglary and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting

Adam Wesley Austin, 34, Tahlequah, Okla., domestic assault, kidnapping and burglary

Dexter Dale Duwayne Sudduth, 26, Pineville, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident

Magen Sue Hoagland, 31, Anderson, defective equipment