This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Sept. 12
Edgar O. Elias Gonzalez, 27, Goodman, operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation
Denis Kenu, 21, Noel, sexual abuse
Joseph Dale Shelton, 29, Spavinaw, Okla., tampering with motor vehicle
Weston Wrede Sloan, 26, Jay, Okla., receiving stolen property
Sept. 13
Travis Burton, 39, Allen, Okla., domestic assault
Amber Dawn Doyle, 36, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Robert Ray Matthews, 40, Noel, failure to register motor vehicle, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Sept. 15
Kailey Ann Green, 25, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, driving while revoked/suspended and driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint
Talor Cole Holt, 24, no address given, theft/stealing and out-of-state fugitive
Kelly Dale McAdams, 48, Anderson, domestic assault
Sept. 16
Eric Brendon Benton, 36, Anderson, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Euqilla Fay Irwin, 53, Anderson, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident
Ioster Yosiwo Killy, 46, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Jack Sakarias, 36, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol
Sept. 17
Barbara Ann Ibbeson, 54, Stella, domestic assault
Larry Wayne King, 41, Jay, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
Sept. 18
Ani Anison, 22, no address given, burglary and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting
Adam Wesley Austin, 34, Tahlequah, Okla., domestic assault, kidnapping and burglary
Dexter Dale Duwayne Sudduth, 26, Pineville, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident
Magen Sue Hoagland, 31, Anderson, defective equipment