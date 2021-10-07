Around the Corral

Golf

McDonald County's Kyla Moore fired a 98 and finished eighth in the Big 8 Conference Tournament on Tuesday in Carthage.

It was Moore's best 18-hole score, Lady Mustangs coach Brent Jordan said, and Moore earned all-conference honors.

McDonald County carded a 455 as a team. Fayth Ogden shot a 116, followed by Lundyn Trudeau (117) and Jolie Stipp (124).

Springfield Catholic took the team title with a 299.

Volleyball

McDonald County dropped a 3-1 (25-20, 20-25, 14-25, 14-25) decision to visiting Joplin on Monday.

Megan Elwood had 11 kills, followed by Samara Smith (10) and Kloe Myers (seven). Abby Wiseman had 33 assists for the Lady Mustangs. Kirklyn Kasischke led with 18 digs, and Elwood added 17.

Last Thursday, host McDonald County swept Monett as the ninth grade, junior varsity and varsity teams triumphed. The varsity won 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-19). Smith (seven kills), Wiseman (24 assists), Kasischke (20 digs) and Elwood (15 digs, three aces) sparked the win.

Soccer

Host Neosho topped McDonald County 3-0 last Thursday.