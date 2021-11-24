Winterfest To Light Up Night Dec. 2

The Nighttime Winterfest Christmas Parade is set to light up the night once again on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Join the city of Anderson and residents from across McDonald County as they celebrate the holidays.

Line-up for parade participants begins at 6 p.m. and the festivities commence at 6:30 p.m.

Ribbons are awarded in many areas and creativity is encouraged, so enter a float, bicycle, motorcycle, horse, cow or any other viable means of transportation in the parade and help light up the night. Entry is free.

Following the parade, spectators and participants will gather at Town Hole for Christmas in the Park featuring visits with Santa, seasonal photo ops, music, food and a whole lot more.

To register an entry into the parade, enter https://forms.gle/BjBoosQJyRwUmrum9 into your browser and complete the provided form.