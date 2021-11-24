Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Southwest City Christmas Parade Set For Dec. 11

by Megan Davis | Today at 5:30 a.m.
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Precious pouts, smiles and candy were shared from a Southwest City fire engine during the annual parade last year.

Holiday cheer is set to take over Southwest City on Dec. 11 as the beloved Christmas Parade takes over the town.

Festivities are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and will tour south down Main Street.

Local businesses, churches, youth groups, civic clubs, school groups and riding clubs are invited to take part in the parade, which will feature categories, including floats, marching units and automobiles. Plaques will be awarded to the first-place participant in each category.

Entry forms can be found at City Hall.

Upon arrival at the parade, participants must check in with parade chairperson Misty Reece by the American Legion on Academy Street and receive a lineup number. Parade participants will be lined up by 10 a.m. and the parade will start promptly at 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with questions can call Reece at 417-762-3497 or 417-669-4939.

Southwest City's Christmas Parade is sponsored by the Southwest City Commercial Club and the generosity of area businesses.

Print Headline: Southwest City Christmas Parade Set For Dec. 11

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT