Southwest City Christmas Parade Set For Dec. 11

Holiday cheer is set to take over Southwest City on Dec. 11 as the beloved Christmas Parade takes over the town.

Festivities are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and will tour south down Main Street.

Local businesses, churches, youth groups, civic clubs, school groups and riding clubs are invited to take part in the parade, which will feature categories, including floats, marching units and automobiles. Plaques will be awarded to the first-place participant in each category.

Entry forms can be found at City Hall.

Upon arrival at the parade, participants must check in with parade chairperson Misty Reece by the American Legion on Academy Street and receive a lineup number. Parade participants will be lined up by 10 a.m. and the parade will start promptly at 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with questions can call Reece at 417-762-3497 or 417-669-4939.

Southwest City's Christmas Parade is sponsored by the Southwest City Commercial Club and the generosity of area businesses.