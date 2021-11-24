RELIGION: Do I Follow My Convictions As A Christian?

Jerry Abercrombie welcomed the congregation as we gathered to worship the Sunday before Thanksgiving at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Jerry and Michelle were celebrating an anniversary and we welcomed several visitors. Special prayers were requested for Susan, Dot, Don, Brooklyn, Courtney Raye Deen's daughter, Ronnie Walker, Pauline Brisco, and travel prayers.

The adult Sunday school class studied Colossians 3:18-4:5 about "The Gospel and Relationships." God has ordained the family as the foundational institution of human society. The lesson reminded us that "believers should foster healthy families, demonstrate Christ in how they work and lead and should depend upon prayer to guide them as they interact with others."

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Simple Folks Like Us," and read 2 Corinthians 9:8. "There were a lot of common 'Joe's' in the Bible, like the fisherman, a shepherd and the woman at the well. God still uses common folks like you and I to change the world."

Congregational hymns of praise included "Count Your Blessings" and "I Am Resolved," led by Karen Gardner, who also sang "How Can I Say Thanks." The congregation shared several things they were grateful for, including salvation, family and freedom.

Joe Brattin filled in at the pulpit for Brother Mark and brought us God's message about Daniel from the book of Daniel. He told us that Daniel was "set" so he could stand. "He set his mind so he could get through the trials and tribulations that came his way." Joe highlighted what Daniel went through that led him to be able to serve the Lord as he did. As he talked about Daniel's training in Babylon, Joe told us that Daniel didn't want to go along with it and, today, we have to follow our Christian convictions in spite of the world. In Romans 12:2, the Bible tells us, "And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God." Joe told us that Daniel set his mind on God and the good and pleasing will of God. "When trials come, we have God to lean on so we can stand. You have to stand for God's truth and Biblical conviction like Daniel did. The number one priority is serving God. Serve God over men when man's conviction is not with God's."

As Joe continued in the book of Daniel, he talked about Nebuchadnezzar's dream and setting out to destroy Daniel. As he referred to Daniel 2:20-23, Joe said, "Daniel's answer to them was that no earthly king will last. Only God will last. Daniel responded with tact, discretion and good sense and then prayed and prayed. When we are faced with uncertainty, the first thing we need to do is go to God in prayer. How many times do we ask for wisdom, get it, and just mark it down as coincidence? Always give God the praise and glory."

As Joe continued in the book of Daniel, he talked about Daniel interpreting Nebuchadnezzar's dream and the worship of the golden statue. "Nebuchadnezzar didn't like that Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego wouldn't worship his statue. They stood by their godly convictions and would not bow down and were cast into the burning furnace. God never promised that we would never go through tribulations, but He promised that He would go through them with us."

Joe told us that Nebuchadnezzar continued his ways until God got a hold of him. "They were jealous of Daniel and his leadership that God had given him and, though they could find nothing to charge him with, Daniel went in the lion's den. The God he continually served would save him. God was not a spare tire, but a steering wheel. God had saved Daniel before and Daniel knew he would do it again. In the trials we go through, we don't have to go through alone. God is our salvation just like He was Daniel's. It all came down to Daniel's faith in God. The others' jealousy cost them their lives." Joe referred to Proverbs 27:6, which says, "Faithful are the wounds of a friend, but the kisses of an enemy are deceitful," and Daniel 6:25-28. Joe also referred to Hebrews 11:32-34 which tells us of the heroes of faith.

To summarize, Joe told us that "Daniel purposed in his heart to serve God no matter what, every day, all day. He told us to ask ourselves, "Do I follow my convictions as a Christian? Do I see God's wisdom in prayer and do I give Him praise? Does the way I live my life point others to Jesus? Daniel was a great example of how to live with conviction."

Our hymn of invitation was "I Surrender All." Wayne Holly gave the benediction. As we observe Thanksgiving, we are thankful for God's grace and love and all of the good in our lives because of Him. As you spend time this Thanksgiving with family and friends, thank God for your many blessings.

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship at 11. We are located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome. We wish you a blessed Thanksgiving.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.