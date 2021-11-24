RELIGION: 'Bless The LORD, O My Soul'

Psalm 103 RCV

(A Psalm of David)

1 Bless the LORD, O my soul. And all that is within me, bless his holy name. 2 Bless the LORD, O my soul, and do not forget all his benefits. 3 It is he who forgives all your iniquities, who heals all your diseases, 4 Who redeems your life from destruction, who crowns you with loving-kindness and tender mercies, 5 Who satisfies your mouth with good things so that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s. 6 The LORD executes righteousness and judgment for all who are oppressed. 7 He made his ways known to Moses, his acts to the children of Israel. 8 The LORD is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and abundant in mercy. 9 He will not always chide, neither will he keep his anger forever. 10 He has not dealt with us according to our sins, nor rewarded us according to our iniquities. 11 For as the heaven is high above the earth, so is his mercy great toward those who fear him. 12 As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us. 13 Like a father pities his children, so the LORD pities those who fear him. 14 For he knows our frame. He remembers that we are dust. 15 As for man, his days are as grass. As a flower of the field, so he flourishes. 16 For the wind passes over it, and it is gone, and its place shall know it no more. 17 But the mercy of the LORD is from everlasting to everlasting upon those who fear him, and his righteousness to children’s children, 18 To those who keep his covenant, and to those who remember his commandments to do them. 19 The LORD has prepared his throne in the heavens, and his kingdom rules over all. 20 Bless the LORD, you angels of his, who excel in strength, who do his commandments, listening to the voice of his word. 21 Bless the LORD, all you hosts of his, you ministers of his, who do his pleasure. 22 Bless the LORD, all his works in all places of his dominion. Bless the LORD, O my soul.

"Bless the LORD, O my soul. And all that is within me, bless his holy name. Bless the LORD, O my soul, and do not forget all his benefits." Psalm 103:1-2 (Read Psalm 103)

It's so easy to neglect to thank and praise the LORD God and to forget that it is He who has so richly blessed us with all that we have and need. And, when we do speak words of thanks, it is so often only an outward expression and not the true and sincere response of heart and soul.

For this reason, David, the sweet psalmist of Israel, calls upon his own soul to bless the LORD and not forget all His blessings.

What are the benefits with which the LORD God has so richly blessed us? He gave us His own dear Son to suffer and die in our stead; and, when we look to Him in faith, He forgives us all our sins and iniquities for Jesus' sake.

He is the one who heals all our diseases. He redeems our life from destruction. He crowns us with His loving kindness and tender mercies. He fills our mouths with good things and renews our youth. He executes righteous judgments for the oppressed. And through His Word, He makes known to us His ways and His mighty acts.

What a reason for us, as believers, to join with the psalmist and bless and praise the LORD God from our very souls! He forgives our sins, removing them as far as the east is from the west, and accepts us for Jesus' sake! Instead of judging and condemning us, He deals with us in mercy, provides us with all that we need, and assures us that His mercy is "from everlasting to everlasting upon those who fear him"!

Stop and consider all the blessings which the LORD God has provided for you, beginning with His great mercy and forgiveness toward you for Jesus' sake. Then, with the psalmist and believers around the world, bless and thank the LORD God with all your heart and soul!

O LORD God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, I thank and praise You for Your great goodness and mercy toward me, a sinner, for the sake of Christ's atoning sacrifice. Amen.

[Scripture is quoted from the Revised Common Version. Devotion is by Randy Moll. He may be contacted by email at [email protected] More of Moll's devotional writings are freely available at https://goodshepherdonline.org. Opinions expressed are those of the author.]