Noel Plans Christmas Events

NOEL -- Residents of Noel hope to add a bunch of sparkle and cheer to the holiday season when Noel hosts its Lighting of the Square at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

Small shops will be open from 4:30 to 7 p.m. that day, and people are encouraged to shop locally for the holidays.

The event will feature Santa, who will be on hand for photos with children. Hot dogs, hot cocoa and popcorn will be available, and there will be Christmas caroling.

Main Street businesses and residents are invited to participate in a holiday lighting contest. Business winners will be announced after the lighting ceremony. Resident winners will be announced after the Christmas parade on Dec. 11.

The Little Mr. and Little Miss Noel Pageant will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at River Ranch. Categories include children ages 3 to 4, 5 to 7, and 8 to 10. All participants will ride in the Christmas parade the following day.

Anyone interested in participating in the Christmas parade is encouraged to sign up.

The parade will start at 2 p.m., with judging for the float entries.

To register for the contest or the parade, contact City Hall, located at 201 Railroad Street or call 417-475-3696.