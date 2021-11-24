McDonald Country Press Obituaries For Nov. 25, 2021

Otis 'Jack' Irvin Hames

Feb. 16, 1939

Nov. 9, 2021

Opal 'Pokey' Louise Hames

May 24, 1946

Nov. 15, 2021

Otis "Jack" Irvin Hames, 82, of Goodman, Mo., son of Otis Homer Hames and Wanda (Booe) Hames, was born Feb. 16, 1939, in Goodman, Mo. He died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his home, with family by his side.

Opal "Pokey" Louise Hames, 75, of Goodman, Mo., daughter to the late Clyde Trammel and Alice (Lacey) Laughlin, was born May 24, 1946, in Chanute, Kan. She passed away shortly after her husband, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at her home, with family by her side.

"Jack," a lifelong resident of Goodman, enjoyed life on the farm, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a hard worker, drilling wells for farms in the area for most of his life. He was known for his good sense of humor, always putting a smile on the face of those around him. He loved baseball and spent a lot of time playing with his family and friends.

"Pokey," a lifelong resident of McDonald County, Mo., was known for her gift of cooking, especially pie, and her "fiery" personality. She worked in nursing homes, preparing food for the residents. She enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, and spending time with her family. She was a kind, loving and generous woman, never turning away a stranger.

They were married on Oct. 10, 1963, and together they shared the last 58 years.

Jack and Opal are preceded in death by their parents; her stepfather, Cleo Laughlin; his two brothers, Roscoe and Frankie Hames; their nephews, John Wesley Love, Kenneth Ray Hames Jr.; his brother-in-law, Raymond Love; her three siblings, Doris Smith, Hazel Thurman, Jack Trammel; and their grandson, Dewane Martin Jr.

They are survived by their daughters, Janet Smith (Joe) of Goodman, Jerri Martin (Dewane) of Neosho, Mo., Jackie Carver (Brian) of Garfield, Ark., Sheila Denmark (Rick) of Neosho; his brothers, Kenny Hames (Judy) of Neosho, Donald Hames (Donna) of Neosho, John Hames (Kathy) of Neosho; his sisters, Betty Love of Neosho, Kay Tuggle (Laverne) of Goodman; her siblings, Vern Laughlin (Gloria) of Hiwasse, Ark., Gladys Self of Centerton, Ark., Jean Testerman of Anderson, Mo., Edna Mitchell of La Russel, Mo.; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Ozark Funeral Home, in Anderson, Mo., with Pastor Mark Willis officiating. Burial followed at the Howard Cemetery, in Goodman, Mo.

Ruby 'Maxine' Napier

Aug. 29, 1930

Nov. 12, 2021

Ruby (Maxine) Foster Napier, 91, of Ozark, Mo., died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at her home.

She was born Aug. 29, 1930, at Viola, Ark., to Roy and Evelyn Foster. In 1957, she married Clyde Lawrence (Jot) Napier. They have lived in West Plains, Springfield, Noel, Republic and Ozark, Mo. She was actively involved in her church in many capacities throughout her life. She was known for serving others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Roy and Evelyn Rebecca Brown Foster; and a sister, Darlene Rose Lee Foster Bruner.

She is survived by her husband, Clyde (Jot) Napier, of the home; one son, Mark Napier and wife Marijo of Grove, Okla.; one daughter, Shelley Napier of Ozark; one grandson, Bryan Napier and wife Amy; two granddaughters, Sara Foster and husband Matt, and Emily Baker and husband Dustin; one bonus granddaughter, Toyna Scott; seven great-grandchildren; and four bonus great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 19, in the Rose Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial was at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Eagles' Wings Ministries of the Ozarks and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775.