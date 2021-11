Land Transfers

MLD Enterprises, LLC to Stepping Stone, LLC. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 199. McDonald County, Mo.

Cecil Fisher to Tom McKay and Elizabeth McKay. Erie Station. Blk. 3, Lot 8 through Lot 11, Lot 16 through Lot 19. McDonald County, Mo.

Linda I. Reinhardt and Charles P. Reinhardt to Alexander Arntfield and Carlie Arntfield. Pinehurst Estates. Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Nina L. Cantrell and Mike Cantrell to Paul Ernesto Moreno and Jani Moreno. Sec. 8, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. Green Acres. Lot 13. McDonald County, Mo.

Brian W. Roughton and Raychelle L. Roughton to Aaron Roughton and Erica R. Roughton. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Clinton G. Renner and Holly M. Renner to Richard D. Carlson and Linda R. Carlson. Sec. 3, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Denise G. Ledbetter, Dustin D. Dakins, Dawane J. Ledbetter, Douglas E. Ledbetter, Jami Ledbetter, Dayna D. Fuller and Bart Fuller to Yan Gabriel Venter and Hanlie Venter. Sec. 25, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Carolyn Sue Hayes and Tom T. Hayes, deceased, to Joshua A. Bass. Sec. 19, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Mark Alexander and Alice Alexander to Paul J. Martin and Amber Martin. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Kenneth Christerson and Myra Christerson to Doug Christerson, Lisa Christerson, Jay Hoth and Gina Hoth. Sec. 27, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Rusty Ginger and Jennifer Ginger to Jacob Barnes and Kaitlin Barnes. Sec. 10, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Joseph Clinton Sneed and Gina Sneed to Romualdo Torres and Megan Trammel Torres. Sec. 13, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Dan Fuller and Dalana Fuller to Harrison T. Bearden and Ariel G. Bearden. Valley View Addition. Blk. B, Lot 11 and Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Barry Butler to Jerry Sparks. Sec. 7, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Warren Mahan and Violet Mahan to Renovation, LLC. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 97. McDonald County, Mo.

Franklin Miller and Nadine Miller to Melba Sue Spry and Elizabeth A. Spry. Pinecrest Development. Lot 18. McDonald County, Mo.

Pedro Maldonado and Marie Uribe Maldonado to Mario Ruiz Gallardo and Blanca Eloisa Cabrera Tirado. Victory Heights. BLk. 2, Lot 1 through Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

James Kissinger and Sara Kissinger to Mark Knisley and Jolena Knisley. Sugar Creek Trail Estates. Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Cody Stilts and Loren Stilts to Matthew W. Davis and Kellie M. McCoy Davis. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

The Anglin Family Investments to Misty Dawn Hickman and Antonio Deshawn Blackmon. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Tim Hobbs and Barbara Hobbs to Jacob Hobbs and Samantha Hobbs. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Misty Dawn Hickman and Antonio Deshawn Blackmon to Justin R. Still and Rayann Still. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Splitlog Painting, LLC to Tabitha Nadine Armstrong and Robert Norman Armstrong Jr. Sec. 31, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Springflood Ranch, LLC to Coy Ventures, lLC. Sec. 9, Twp. 23, Rge. 33; Sec. 10, Twp. 23, Rge. 33; Sec. 15, Twp. 23, Rge. 33 and Sec. 16, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Donald Dean Southard and Penny Southard to Mar-Kay Farms, LLC. Sec. 6, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Duane F. Curry and Rebecca Joan Curry to Larry Rex French III. Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 18, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.