Football Banquet Set For Sunday

McDonald County's football banquet is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at the high school.

The Mustangs will celebrate the finest season in school history after finishing 10-2 and advancing to the Class 4 District 6 championship game.

The games are over, but there's still plenty going on, including equipment check-in and players transitioning to winter sports.

"It's pretty much been non-stop," McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said.

The final team stats have been released, and here's a look at the leaders:

• Cole Martin, the Big 8 West offensive player of the year, was 127-of-211 passing (60 percent) for 2,024 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. Martin rushed 149 times for 1,015 yards and 17 TDs.

• Destyn Dowd had 103 carries for 580 yards and five scores. Jakobe Montes added 425 yards and three touchdowns on 72 carries.

• A balanced passing attack was a key to the Mustangs' success. Levi Malone had 28 receptions for 578 yards and four TDs, followed by Colton Ruddick (27, 517, seven), Jack Parnell (26, 237, four) and Cross Dowd (22, 336, five).

• Linebacker Jude Horrocks led McDonald County with 125 total tackles.

• Linebacker Jared Mora finished with 102 tackles, three sacks and six interceptions. Martin had 83 tackles, five interceptions and three forced fumbles. Garrett Gricks made 74 stops and recovered three fumbles. Sam Murphy had 60 tackles, 11 for loss, and six sacks. Cross Dowd picked off three passes.