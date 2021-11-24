Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Daniel Fields vs. Anne M. Fields. Dissolution.

Jenna M. McGlothlin vs. Sean W. McGlothlin. Dissolution.

Micah Seth Denton vs. Elizabeth Arlette Denton. Dissolution.

Crystal J. Law vs. Kareume Law. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Amberly M. Watson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Dexter D. Sudduth. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Steven D. Jones. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Discover Bank vs. Rachel A. Acuff. Contract -- other.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Catherine Stevens. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Barbara L. Mayfield. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Bruce Yelverton. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Karen Hatfield. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Davy Brewer. Contract -- other.

Freeman Health System vs. Destry E. Slaughter. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Casey S. Breckenridge. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Larry D. Forcum. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Maxwell Mace. Contract -- other.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Jesse L. Banks. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Maria M. Calderon. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol.

Dexter D. Sudduth. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and driving while revoked/suspended.

Andrew Fleming. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river.

Spencer J. Daniels. Out-of-state fugitive.

Randall J. Pickup. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Felonies:

Sean P. Roberts. Forgery.

Jerry Dale Slaughter Jr. Theft/stealing.

Jesse E. Dunn. Theft/stealing.

Levi Morgan. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing.

Carmelo M. Burgos. Escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for a felony and assault -- special victim.

Ivan Bolanos. Abuse or neglect of a child.

Bryan Eugene West. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Larry D. Cooper Jr. Failure to register as a sex offender.

John Martin Hamilton Jr. Tamper or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.

Billy L. Watts. Burglary.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.