Annual Pineville Christmas Parade To Take Place Dec. 4

PINEVILLE -- Pineville's annual "Lighted Christmas Parade" will take place beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and will showcase a parade and the city's tree lighting alongside hot chocolate and chili.

Gregg Sweeten, Pineville mayor, said the Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony is an annual Pineville tradition for the community. Sweeten said each year there are 20 to 25 entries for the parade, with Sweeten and the city aldermen participating in the parade themselves. Sweeten said the event is about more than just the parade, pointing to the lighting ceremony.

"We get done with the parade and then we move into the square lighting, so we light the Christmas tree and light all the lights around the square," Sweeten said. "And that's when we set up and take free pictures with Santa and the kids."

Sweeten said the city provides gifts under the tree on the square for children who attend the event, with the hope of each child receiving a Christmas gift for the year.

"We try to put as many presents as we can, whether it's a coloring book or crayons, or just something," Sweeten said. "We always try to put something under the tree for the kids."

Sweeten said he hopes to see more entries for the parade this year, and more families attend the event.