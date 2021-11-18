Variance To Anderson Livestock Ordinance Granted

ANDERSON -- The board of aldermen in Anderson heard two resident requests during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

Grant Adler and Charlotte Fleming approached the council to request a variance to the livestock ordinance in town. Adler and Fleming said they would like to house goats, sheep, rabbits and chickens on their farm -- Hounddog Acres -- just behind the National Guard Armory.

After confirming that surrounding neighbors were supportive of the venture, the council granted Adler and Fleming a variance.

Shawn Cooper of Cooper Gear and Manufacturing approached the council to inquire about installing speed bumps near his machine shop on Mill Street.

Cooper explained that there is a prominent blind corner by his lot and high-speed motorists are known to circumvent oncoming traffic by traveling through his gravel lot.

He recounted a recent scene where a motorist took the corner, hit a large rock and blew both tires.

"They'd never be able to stop on that gravel if something were to happen," Cooper said.

The council agreed to split the costs of installing two asphalt speed bumps and the appropriate signage.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Dave Abbott reported that October had a lower call volume than September. He announced that Connor Hackworth accepted a new position with a different department; his last day was Nov. 1. Abbott has received two internal applications for sergeant and three applications for the patrol position.

Abbott went on to update the council on the possibility of leasing or purchasing new patrol vehicles. Abbott spoke with an outfitter who quoted him $218,000 for three, fully-equipped vehicles. He is currently working with Enterprise to determine leasing quotes.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that pump testing has been completed and he is in the process of updating valves on the department's self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs). He also reported the primer pump has a problem with the electric motor that is in the process of being repaired.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported that snowplows and street sanders are prepped for inclement weather, a bucket truck has been secured and he will soon begin installing Christmas lights on Main Street. Shoemaker notified the council that the east well was, again, struck by lightning last week but has since been repaired.

Shoemaker also provided quotes for new fencing around the ball fields, noting that the figures are $15,000 higher than 2020 quotes.

"It's gotta be done," Alderman Don Hines said, "The price is only gonna go up."

The council voted to accept a bid of $35,500 from Quality Fencing and delay the project until the beginning of the next fiscal year.

Alderman Hines went on to recommend bidding out ball director, field maintenance and concession stand labor next year.

"It's something we need to take control of," he said.

In other business, the council:

• Purchased Christmas lights for the tree in Town Hole;

• Denied an offer from Liberty Utilities to take over water and sewer billing;

• Agreed to place the 2015 Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicle on a sale lot;

• Voted to utilize the city's line of credit with Arvest to pay for the purchase of a skid steer, hauling sludge from the wastewater treatment plant and paving Sellers Road;

• Paid bills in the amount of $165,892.98.