Teacher Recognized For Quick Action To Protect Students

NOEL -- A Noel elementary school teacher is being hailed for her quick-thinking action to save her students from possible danger.

Noel Elementary teacher Jill Stamps was honored at the Noel City Council's Nov. 9 meeting, receiving high praise and a certificate for her swift action. While Stamps and her students were in the classroom, someone tried to open the locked door. Stamps did not know who was trying to get in, said Noel Mayor Terry Lance.

Stamps grabbed a metal chair and was ready to hit the intruder over the head to keep her students safe.

It turns out it wasn't a burglar after all, but Officer Travis Sheppard, who had a key to the door.

Lance said he thought Stamps should be recognized for her efforts to keep her students safe.

"She showed leadership and caring, all the traits that any parent would want in a teacher of their child," he said.

Lance said he learned of the incident through Sheppard, who was glad the scenario turned out well in the end.

As mayor, Lance is trying to shed a light on those good neighbors who create a better community.

In the summer, Lance praised a local woman who frequently picks up trash and serves as a goodwill ambassador, waving and greeting everyone.

"Any time we find out about anyone going over and beyond, they've earned that recognition," he said.