Student Restarts, Leads Pineville Elementary's FCA Program

PINEVILLE -- Grace Roberts took it upon herself to restart Pineville Elementary's Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) program. Roberts, an eighth-grade student, got the program approved and leads the group each Wednesday.

Roberts said, before she started the program, she had meetings with the school's principal, Adam Lett. Lett approved Roberts to lead the program for 7th- and 8th-grade students during the student's elective period each Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m.

Roberts said she wanted to restart and lead the program at the school so students can be more connected to Christ regardless of where they are.

"I wanted to start FCA because I wanted to teach others more about the gospel and show them that it's okay to talk about it at school and you don't have to be just in a certain place to talk about it," Roberts said.

Roberts said that each Wednesday she leads the students who choose to attend the group in worship, in prayer, in a brief lesson, and in discussion questions. Roberts said she hopes that when she moves to the high school next year, another student will lead the program in the school to keep it going.

"My goal is that we have somebody that will lead FCA every single year," Roberts said. "I hope that we get it going and keep it going so we can keep spreading the gospel."

Melissa Sutherland, a seventh- and eighth-grade ELA teacher at Pineville Elementary, is Roberts' faculty sponsor for the FCA program. Sutherland allows students to use her room each Wednesday for FCA during her plan time.

Sutherland said it has been about 5 years since the elementary school has had an FCA program, and she was happy to help Roberts start the process again.

"Grace kind of came up with the idea, she wanted to get it started, she wanted to get the kids involved," Sutherland said. "She didn't know how to go about that, so we kind of bounced ideas off of each other like how she could do it and when she could do it."

Sutherland said she would describe Roberts as a responsible student and a student who is capable of leading others. Sutherland added that she knows Roberts wants to help students know Christ.

"I just see her as someone who wants others to know Christ the way she does," Sutherland said. "And have the deep relationship that she does."

Sutherland said she knows Roberts wants to bring her student body together so they can have a common bond in Christ.

"If she could reach them [students] through FCA, I think that is what caused her to want to get this started, to bring the kids together so that they have a common bond in Christ," Sutherland said. "So that they are like-minded in Christ."

Seventh- and eighth-grade students interested in FCA at Pineville Elementary can attend the group each Wednesday in Sutherland's classroom from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m. There, they will find Roberts leading worship, prayer and a lesson.