RELIGION: Is Jesus Number One In Your Life?

It was a beautiful fall morning to be in God's house. Jerry Abercrombie greeted many visitors and the congregation at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Zoe Parish and Daniel Parish were celebrating birthdays, and special prayers were requested for Ronnie Walker, Rhonda's family and Maxine's family.

The adult Sunday school lesson, "The Gospel Lived," was a study of Colossains 3:1-17 taught by Shelley Hall. The lesson reminded us, "Believers are to reflect Christ-like character in their daily lives and focus on Christ and the life He provides them. Because of salvation, believers are to stop living a life characterized by sin."

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Still Worth Reshaping," and read Psalm 66:10-12. If we get placed on God's anvil, we are placed there for reshaping. Anvil time reminds us who we are and who God is. We are still worth reshaping if we are placed on God's anvil.

Tyrel Lett and Rick Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory, and Karen Gardner led the congregation in singing hymns of praise including "It Is Well With My Soul." We were also blessed with special music, "Unspoken Request," from Jerry Abercrombie.

Brother Mark Hall brought us God's message from 1 John 2:15-17 with Sunday's sermon, "The Road to Doubt." The scripture reminds us that we are not to love the world. "Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world -- the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life -- is not of the Father but is of the world. And the world is passing away, and the lust of it; but he who does the will of God abides forever."

Brother Mark told us that the road to doubt will lead to sin, and sin to death. "There is a falling off of faith even by Christians." As Brother Mark read 1 Timothy 4:1-2, he told us that the world is falling away to those "seducing spirits and doctrines of demons." He told us that there are three things that people chase that draw them away from church: family, fun and finances. "None of those three things are bad, but when we put them before God, they become idols." 1 John 5:21 says, "Little children, keep yourselves from idols." Brother Mark told us we have all the excuses in the world for not being in church. "People put God on the back burner for worldly things. Anything you put before God you have made it an idol. How do you stand up against those seducing spirits? Seduction takes time to develop and little by little you fall away and put God last."

In Luke 14:26-27, Jesus says, "If anyone comes to Me and does not hate his father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sister, yes, and his own life also, he cannot be My disciple. And whoever does not bear his cross and come after Me cannot be My disciple." Brother Mark told us that is not an easy sermon to preach, but Jesus is still number one. Jesus tells us in Revelation 2:4, "Nevertheless I have this against you, that you have left your first love."

Brother Mark told us that we all have our list of bad sins for everyone else. "What about us? Don't leave your first love. Jesus will take your lampstand away from you if you fall away from Him. Your lampstand is your ID of who and what you are. Put your idols down and save your life or take your sign down. Put things in order. Do people that know you see you as a Christian? Put your idols aside and keep Jesus first. We want our lampstand and people to know what we stand for. Put Jesus front and center in our lives and in church."

As the service closed, Brother Mark asked us to examine ourselves. "What is it that you are lacking? Are you chasing the world? Are you chasing something besides Jesus? What is number one in your life?"

Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

As we begin the Thanksgiving season, please take time to count your blessings and praise God for all that is good.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.