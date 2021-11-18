Pineville Celebrates County Veterans, Tatum's Hall Of Fame Induction

Pineville’s Veterans Day celebration, which took place November 11, recognized veterans and offered special recognition to the late James “Jim” Tatum.

PINEVILLE -- Pineville made history at its 2021 Veterans Day celebration as the late James "Jim" Tatum was inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame.

The event, organized by Kim and Travis Bell and Luap and LaSandra McKeever, celebrated the county's veterans and Tatum's Hall of Fame induction, which took place on Oct. 29.

The event hosted more than 300 attendees, 300 free bowls of chili prepared by Kenny and Kathy Underwood, veteran door prizes, a speech by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a speech by Missouri State Representative Dirk Deaton, a letter of congratulations for Tatum's wife, Lynn Tatum, from Congressman Billy Long, a video message from State Senator Mike Moon, a video message from Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, a video message from Governor Mike Parson, and a letter from Senator Josh Holly.

Scott Hedinger, who represents Charlie 22 Outdoors, spoke to the crowd on preventing veteran suicides. Brock Conway, one of the four legion zone commanders in Missouri, spoke on Legion Riders. Dennis Kirk, legion commander, spoke on Boys and Girls State and the military honor guard. Lynn Tatum spoke on behalf of the McDonald County Historical Society and received Tatum's award. The night ended in one of the largest fireworks shows Pineville has hosted.

Kim Bell, veteran and event organizer, said she wanted the celebration's size to be reflective of Tatum's accomplishment.

"So, when we found out this news [Tatum's induction into the Missouri Veteran Hall of Fame] was actually going to go through, I said, 'You know, we need to make this a big deal in our community and in our county and we need to make it a big deal and celebration for our veterans,'" Bell said.

Bell said she wanted community members to attend the event to show support for veterans, something Bell noted McDonald County residents always do well. "We wanted anybody and everybody that loves our veterans, loves our country, to come and join us," Bell said. "We wanted it to be the biggest Veterans Day celebration McDonald County has ever had." Bell said one of her main goals was letting veterans and their families know that they are loved and supported by their community.

Luap McKeever, event organizer, said he initially had the idea to try to get Tatum inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. McKeever noted that Tatum had received two purple hearts, a bronze star, and a combat infantry badge. McKeever said Tatum possessed many of the qualities required to be considered for the Hall of Fame, including his community connections, military service, and state, local, and national contributions.

"We'd gotten historic news that we wanted to share with the county, so the goal was to get as many people there that we could to be part of history," McKeever said. "And also, to celebrate and honor all McDonald County veterans."

McKeever said getting Tatum inducted and planning the celebration took almost a year, with he and Bell working hand in hand to share Tatum's accomplishments with his community. "Nothing like this has ever taken place in Pineville," McKeever said. "We decided this is such a big deal, let's encompass this with a historic event."

McKeever said the event could not have been accomplished without the help of numerous individuals and organizations that worked to make the 2021 Pineville Veterans Day Celebration a memorable and historic event.