McDonald County Press Obituaries For Nov. 18, 2021

Carla Jean Drew

Feb. 5, 1949

Nov. 16, 2021

Carla Jean Drew, 72, of Hiwasse, Ark., died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice Home in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Feb. 5, 1949, in Jane, Mo., to Orval and Blanch (Akehurst) Lewis. She was raised in Jane and attended White Rock and Pineville Schools. She married Leonard Robertson on Feb. 11, 1972. She retired from Bemco in Centerton, Ark., where she was employed for several years. She enjoyed sewing, caring for her animals and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Leonard Robertson, on Jan. 26, 1995; her daughter, Elizabeth Merriman; a sister, Anna McCool; five brothers, John, Carl, Lonnie, Ray and Ted Lewis; and a daughter-in-law, Darla Robertson.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Drew of the home; two sons, Clayton Robertson of Anderson, Doyle Robertson (Jennifer) of Hiwasse; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Drake of Twin Falls, Idaho, Irene Codington (Bill) of Ft. Sumner, N.M.; a brother, Frankie Lewis(DeeDee) of Pineville.

Graveside services are 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hiwasse with Chaplain Ken Nutt officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Jimmy Murray w pic

Oct. 3, 1942

Nov. 11, 2021

Jimmy Murray, 79, of Jay, Okla., died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Pocahontas, Ark., to James and Mary (Hurst) Murray. He served in the United States Army. He enjoyed shooting guns and playing his guitars. He attended the Corner Stone Church in Jay, Okla.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Ronnie Joe Murray.

He is survived by his children, Robert Dean Murray of Grove, Okla., Darla Henderson (Kenneth) of Pekin, Ill., Jimmy Murray of Jay, Deena Abbey (Scott) of Peoria, Ill., Harold Murray (Nova) of Jay; siblings, Virginia Martin, Lilly Reese, John Murray, Julie Axson, Ruth Murray; and 17 grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Corner Stone Church in Southwest City, Mo., with Pastor James Stick, Rev. Ben Lukens and sister Helen Ford officiating. Burial followed the service in the Saratoga Springs Cemetery in Southwest City, Mo.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Saratoga Springs Cemetery Association in Southwest City, in care of the funeral home.

Dianna Sue Records

March 20, 1953

Nov. 10, 2021

Dianna Sue Records, 68, of Wyandotte, Okla., died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo.

She was born March 20, 1953, in Miami, Okla., to Clarence "Bud" and Donna (Ferguson) Wheatley. She was raised in Afton, Okla., and was a 1971 graduate of Afton High School. She furthered her education by attending colleges in Oklahoma and then taught school for nearly 40 years. She taught in Vernon, Texas, for a few years before beginning her 26-year career with the Grove School District, retiring in 2007. She retired a second time in 2015, from the McDonald County School District. She became the church secretary at Buffalo Creek Baptist Church, where she was a member and served as the church pianist. On Feb. 11, 1984, she married Charles William Records; they shared 31 years before his passing on June 8, 2015.

She is survived by her four children, David Records (Angel), Matt Lane (Mitzi), Lucas Lane (Anna), Dusty Records (Angela), all of Wyandotte; 11 grandchildren; a sister, Linda Shouse (Bill) of Wyandotte; and a brother, Mike Wheatley (Tracy) of Afton.

Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Council House Cemetery near Wyandotte, Okla., with a celebration of life service following at Buffalo Creek Baptist Church near Tiff City, Mo., with Brother Justin Steadman officiating.

Memorials are being directed to Buffalo Creek Baptist Church c/o the funeral home.

Harold Wayne Sherman

April 10, 1957

Nov. 10, 2021

Harold Wayne Sherman II, 64, of Noel, Mo., died suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, after suffering an apparent heart attack.

He was born April 10, 1957, in Wichita, Kan., to Harold Wayne and Lavilla (Eberley) Sherman. He moved with his family to Noel in 1964 and was a 1975 graduate of McDonald County High School. He furthered his education by attending Crowder College. He was employed by Simmons Foods for over 35 years, retiring in 2020 as supervisor of the refrigeration department. He enjoyed working on his dozer, motorcycles, woodworking, hunting, fishing, traveling and was an avid Jayhawks fan. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lanagan.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Sherman; maternal grandparents, Phillip and Ruth Eberley; and his paternal grandparents, Goldie Creamer and Herbert Sherman.

Survivors are his wife, Viola Sherman of the home; four children, Tracy Mejia of Fayetteville, Ark., Jeremy Sherman of Anderson, Donny Battiest (Tabitha) of Springtown, Ark., Tommy Battiest (Lacy) of Colcord, Okla.; eleven grandchildren; his parents, Wayne and Lavilla Sherman of Noel; a sister, Kimberly Manley (Travis) of Noel; and three brothers, Mark Sherman (Terri) of Noel, Michael Sherman of Anderson, Bryon Sherman (Sharon) of Noel.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home, with Larry Hendren officiating. Burial followed at Brush Creek Cemetery.

Jimmy Lee Slinkard

March 5, 1971

Nov. 8, 2021

Jimmy Lee Slinkard, 50, of Jane, Mo., died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, with his family by his side.

He was born Friday, March 5, 1971, in Chickasha, Okla., to Larry James Slinkard and Marilyn Sue (Miller) Slinkard. He graduated from McDonald County High School in 1989. He was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Jane. He spent many years in tank construction, roofing and other odd jobs. He enjoyed tinkering with classic trucks, hunting, fishing and life on the family farm.

He is survived by his parents, Larry James and Marilyn Sue Slinkard; and his son, Skyler Slinkard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Jane Cemetery in c/o Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

