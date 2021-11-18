Grace Doe 30-Year-Old Cold Case, Goes Cold Again

Thirteen months ago, the McDonald County Sheriff's Office embarked on a journey, hoping to solve a 30-year-old cold case. Now, that case has dead-ended and officials aren't sure of how or when the case's killer will be discovered.

The Sheriff's Office -- headed by then-Sheriff Mike Hall -- teamed up with Texas-based lab Othram to crowdfund the project in October of 2020. Contributors raised $5,000 and the private lab then set to work, exploring DNA to help identify "Grace Doe" and shed light on the case.

When the crowdfunding campaign started more than a year ago, what did officials hope would take place in the coming year? "I don't know," Hall said, who now serves as patrol supervisor and contact for the case. "We were hopeful."

Past History

The victim in the cold case -- Grace Doe -- was discovered on Dec. 2, 1990, near an abandoned farmhouse on Oscar Talley Road, between Lanagan and Pineville, according to reports. A couple collecting cans discovered her remains.

Her killer utilized six different types of cord and clothesline for bondage, Othram social impact manager Olivia Ytterberg has said. The six different types of cord included military cord that was not available to the public in 1990, reports said. Investigators believe Doe was raped before being strangled.

The age-old mystery has perplexed local authorities, who have worked tirelessly for three decades to crack the mystery and bring the killer to justice.

Doe was dubbed "Grace," thanks to a former investigator, who said the case would be solved "by the grace of God."

This spring, Othram officials had a breakthrough in the case, determining that through DNA enrichment, modern genome sequencing and genealogy, "Grace Doe" was Shawna Garber.

A DNA extraction was performed from skeletal remains, Michael Vogen, Othram's director of case management, previously said.

"We have completed all the lab work," Vogen has said. "It was pretty contaminated, but we did get useful DNA and were able to build a clean DNA profile."

Through various methods, Othram determined 12 possible relatives. Hall called Danielle Pixler, the third one on the list, after the first two didn't answer a phone call. Pixler provided additional information about her half-sister, Shawna Garber.

Everything matched up. It was a major breakthrough and officials were optimistic then that more pieces of this puzzle would fall into place.

Today, Hall said the case is at a dead end. Paper trails soon dwindled to nothing. Once Garber turned 18, legally became an adult and quit receiving financial aid, paperwork ceased.

Her last address is an old address and officials are not sure where she was working, Hall said.

At one point, some type of report was filed, which officials say could have been a missing person's report. However, that information cannot be confirmed with the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The case is basically at a standstill, Hall said, but couldn't disclose another avenue officials are reviewing.

What could help the case? Discovering information from people who knew Garber, Hall said. "If we got information from someone who actually knew her when she was in her early 20s," he said.

Officials believe Garber left Kansas and was living in Joplin. New information could help them piece together loose ends.

Over the course of the investigation, officials have pointed to six different types of cord that were utilized in Garber's strangulation. Some people have said the killer had to be someone from the area.

Hall said he couldn't speculate about the unknown killer's roots. "We don't know if it was someone local, or just driving through."

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation move forward is encouraged to contact the McDonald County Sheriff's Office at 417-223-4319.