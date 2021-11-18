Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Daniel Fields vs. Anne M. Fields. Dissolution.

Crystal J. Law vs. Kareume Law. Dissolution.

Jenna M. McGlothlin vs. Sean W. McGlothlin. Dissolution.

Micah Seth Denton vs. Elizabeth Arlette Denton. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Nordamian H. Materne. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

N'Twone Danly Materne. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

McKenzie R. Brennan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

James A. Marshall. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Steven Allen Boles. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dexter D. Sudduth. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Ciprian V. Ardelean. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Elena Christine Flanary. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Ashlea M. Shaffer vs. Treg A. Dumond. Judgment of dissolution.

Brittany L. Fisher vs. Keith L. Fisher. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Ruby Aguilar. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

James M. D. Moman. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Johnathan R. Willbourn. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Travis C. M. O'Bannion. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Lenora L. Sotlar Clouse. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Tracy A. Still. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Kiyle J. Chiou. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Kyler Eugene Compton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Dorothy E. Gonzales. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Marnie G. Gunnerson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Vanessa Nicole Hassell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Damion S. Kelly. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Aaron D. Libertini. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Juan Lopez. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Katherine L. Hylton. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Raymond N. Cleveland. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Michelle M. Cooper et al. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Alvin Hawkins. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Angela S. Williams. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Markina S. Lebehn et al. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Chelcie Francisco. Contract -- other.

Freeman Health System vs. James I. Teeters. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Kellie M. Graffis. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Kyle R. Whitmore. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Barbara L. Mayfield. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Catherine Stevens. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Rachel A. Acuff. Contract -- other.

LNVV Funding, LLC vs. Davy Brewer. Contract -- other.

State of Missouri:

Carlson Konou. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.

Regina L. Ashmore. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Larry David Cooper. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop.

Nordamian H. Materne. Minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than 0.2%.

Jose G. Torres-Copado. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit.

Ashley N. Byrd. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Yefer E. Perez Giron. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

William R. Colvard. Trespassing.

Justin K. Myers. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Felonies:

Alexander P. Hurrell. Driving while revoked/suspended.

The following cases were heard:

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Cami Bradbury. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Michael Brodie. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Sean F. Cartwright. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Stepping Stone, LLC vs. Bradley Cook. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Synchrony Bank vs. Dana Cox. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Stepping Stone, LLC vs. Cricket Ingle. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Stepping Stone, LLC vs. Kerry Mart. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Octavio X. Albarran. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $88.50.

Kiyle J. Chiou. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $88.50.

Maxy Andrew. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $88.50.

Patricio Avila. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Yadan Cabrera. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Jacob R. Garber. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $142.50.

Justin M. Hall. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Jacob R. Hamilton. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Calvin R. Kleinhampl. Failed to slow to reasonable speed for existing conditions or stop for yield sign. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Travis C. M. O'Bannion. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Tasha M. Smith. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Paul W. Vanek. Followed another bus/truck closer than 300 feet. Guilty plea. Fine of $130.50.

Robinson A. Vargas. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Elizabeth M. Wilkinson. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Dennis R. Young. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Felonies:

Roger D. Collins Jr. Unlawful possession of a firearm. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Denis Kinu. Assault. Guilty plea. 120 days incarceration, jail.

Matthew Kyle Woodall. Domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.