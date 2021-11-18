Chamber hosts end-of-year meeting

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce hosted its end-of-year meeting on Nov. 10. At the meeting, attendees heard from McDonald County Commissioners, reviewed 2021 chamber events, and shared plans for upcoming 2022 events.

McDonald County Commissioner Jamey Cope spoke on behalf of the commissioners, reviewing what their year entailed. Cope discussed road improvements made in the county, stating that 670 miles of county roads were maintained, with some being resurfaced. Cope noted the county purchased the old U.S. Bank building on Pineville's square to be turned into offices for city employees. Cope said land was purchased for a new health department, which he hopes can begin construction soon. Cope said plans for the current health department building are still undetermined.

McDonald County Chamber of Commerce members spoke on events and updates made in 2021, noting 12 new members were added to the chamber this year. Additionally, it was stated that the chamber's annual business expo was scaled down this year to only 20 booths due to covid-19 restrictions. The chamber began an "after hours" group called County Connectors, in which members of the group meet on the third Thursday of each month. The final event for the chamber for the year will be the McDonald County Job Fair, which is set to take place on Dec. 8.

In 2022, the chamber will begin hosting "Lunch & Learns," with various monthly topics ranging from cybersecurity, commercial insurance and business finances. The chamber plans to revamp its newsletter and plan several events, including the return of the chamber banquet in September 2022.

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce job fair is scheduled for Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at River Ranch Resort in Noel.