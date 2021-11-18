Banner Church 'Crafts & Christ'

A ladies' expo and craft event, "Crafts & Christ," will be held at Banner Church of the Nazarene beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Banner Church. There will be 20 vendors with crafts, jewelry and more. Door prizes will be given throughout the evening. Speakers Carolyn Tucker and Charlene Bergen will address the topic: "Authentically, Uniquely You." Banner Church is located at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson. For more information, please call 417-364-7461.

Stella Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. A breakfast meal supper will be on the menu. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with the Moccasin Bend band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

Noel's Lighting of the Lights

The Lighting of the Lights will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in downtown Noel. Santa will be available for photos on Main Street, and hot dogs, popcorn and hot chocolate will be available. Local shops will be open from 4 to 7:30 p.m. to encourage shoppers to drop by and do some holiday shopping.

Job Fair 2021

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce is hosting this year's job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the River Ranch Resort, located at 101 River Road in Noel.

Perfect Harmony -- Winter schedule

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (winter rehearsal hours) every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). Regular rehearsal time will resume in the spring. To attend, you must have at least the first dose of the covid-19 vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204.

Virtural Small Business & Nonprofit Expo

St. Louis County Library Director Anna Hui will represents the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations at the Virtual Small Business and Nonprofit Expo hosted by St. Louis County Library. The expo is a 5-day virtual event, Dec. 6-10, that focuses on helping small businesses thrive. Hui will speak Friday, Dec. 10, from 10-11 a.m., promoting economic vitality, safety and fairness for Missouri's businesses and workers. Registration required. For more information and to register visit: https://www.slcl.org/content/virtual-program-small-business-resources-missouri-department-labor

NWA Women's Chorus

Women who love to sing, from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties, are invited to join the NWA Women's Chorus. No tryouts or experience are needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday, at Bella Vista's St. Bernard's Church Hall in Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.