This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Oct. 31
Aaron Brice Fichtner, 33, Anderson, domestic assault
Keith Richard Hurlbert, 34, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Nov. 1
Richard Lee Cooper, 72, Arena, Wis., driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Jennifer Lynn Dauzat, 46, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
Christopher Mark Jennings, 36, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult
David L. Warren, 62, Pineville, operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine
Nov. 2
Darney Maynard Edward, 49, Neosho, defective equipment
Curtis James Hendrix, 41, Pineville, domestic assault
Bryan Eugene Huff, 33, Lanagan, handicapped parking violation
Martin V. Murillo, 36, Neosho, rape or attempted rape
Nov. 3
Olajuwan Abdul Miles, 25, Tulsa, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
Amanda Marie Olson, 35, Jane, out-of-state fugitive
David Aaron Watkins, 38, Southwest City, probation violation and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting
Nov. 4
Mark Eugene Felker, 55, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and operated motor vehicle without a valid driver's license
Nov. 5
Craig Alan Carter, 46, Goodman, assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Alex Dagon Hammond, 29, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended
Charles Thomas Holman, 44, Pineville, domestic assault
Larry Glenn Warren, 28, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Nov. 6
Sendis Edward, 36, Anderson, defective equipment
Brandy Diane Laughard, 42, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and defective equipment
Juan Jose Olvera Olvera, 28, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Victor Ramirez, 29, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and DWI -- alcohol