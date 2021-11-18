This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Oct. 31

Aaron Brice Fichtner, 33, Anderson, domestic assault

Keith Richard Hurlbert, 34, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Nov. 1

Richard Lee Cooper, 72, Arena, Wis., driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Jennifer Lynn Dauzat, 46, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Christopher Mark Jennings, 36, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult

David L. Warren, 62, Pineville, operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine

Nov. 2

Darney Maynard Edward, 49, Neosho, defective equipment

Curtis James Hendrix, 41, Pineville, domestic assault

Bryan Eugene Huff, 33, Lanagan, handicapped parking violation

Martin V. Murillo, 36, Neosho, rape or attempted rape

Nov. 3

Olajuwan Abdul Miles, 25, Tulsa, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

Amanda Marie Olson, 35, Jane, out-of-state fugitive

David Aaron Watkins, 38, Southwest City, probation violation and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting

Nov. 4

Mark Eugene Felker, 55, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and operated motor vehicle without a valid driver's license

Nov. 5

Craig Alan Carter, 46, Goodman, assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Alex Dagon Hammond, 29, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended

Charles Thomas Holman, 44, Pineville, domestic assault

Larry Glenn Warren, 28, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Nov. 6

Sendis Edward, 36, Anderson, defective equipment

Brandy Diane Laughard, 42, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and defective equipment

Juan Jose Olvera Olvera, 28, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Victor Ramirez, 29, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and DWI -- alcohol