Board Approves Track Resurfacing

At the Nov. 11 meeting of the McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, the board voted to lock in a price for materials for track resurfacing.

Director of operations Will Gordon recommended the board choose a self-leveling method of material application for the track that will hopefully, he said, help with spots on the track that tend to retain water. He also said this method will hopefully increase the overall longevity of the track. He said the chance of getting the track repaired before track season is not very likely because the temperatures during the winter will be too low to apply the material. And so, he recommended the board order materials now in order to hopefully avoid price hikes that are coming. He said the work would begin after graduation in May or June. The price of the track materials is $215,600. The board approved the purchase.

Also, Superintendent Mark Stanton presented information on a software system called Frontline that will help with personnel issues. He said it will make a lot of people's jobs easier and save the district a salary. It will streamline processes such as scheduling substitute teachers, keeping employee attendance records, sick leave, payroll, benefits, insurance and hiring, he said. The board approved the annual contract at $28,424.

Assistant Superintendent Joy Hardridge gave the monthly covid-19 report, telling the board that, at the time of the meeting, there were no covid positive students, no covid positive staff, no excluded students and no excluded staff.

In other business, Stanton announced the filing dates for the school board. Filing begins at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 and goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 28. Except for the first and last days of filing, filing will not occur on days the school district is closed for inclement weather. Filing will also not occur from Dec. 21 through 27. Filing will take place on Dec. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are two positions available with three-year terms. The incumbents are Frank Woods and Chris Smith.