Around the Corral

Boys Basketball

• Opener: Nov. 23, hosting Joplin.

•Number of returning starters: Five.

•Last season: 8-15 overall; 3-3, tied for third in conference; lost to eventual champion Logan-Rogersville in first round of district tournament.

•Quotable: "We bring back a core group of experienced players who will combine with some solid new varsity contributors as we compete for conference and district titles this season. With length inside, solid guard play and multiple shooting options, we have the pieces in place to make positive things happen for our program." -- coach Brandon Joines

Girls Basketball

• Opener: Nov. 22, at Webb City.

• Number of returning starters: Three.

• Last season: 13-15 overall; second in conference; won district championship.

• Quotable: "We are returning a lot of talent of all ages, with a lot of development needed for us to be successful. But we definitely have the pieces to follow through with that potential." -- coach Sean Crane

Boys Wrestling

• Opener: Nov. 30, at Rogers, Ark.

• Number of returning starters: 10.

• Last season: 6-11 dual record; sixth in conference; fourth in district; 19th in state.

• Quotable: "Our boys team has picked up the KC Stampede Tournament, which is by far the toughest tournament we have ever attended and should give us a great idea on how our team should finish at the end of our season." -- coach Josh Factor

Girls Wrestling

• Opener: Nov. 19, hosting Lady Mustang Tournament.

• Number of returning starters: Three.

• Last season: 2-7 dual record; sixth in conference; 10th in district.

• Quotable: "Our girls team has more than doubled in numbers going into this year's season, and for the first time we return starters on our girls team. I'm excited to see how these ladies will perform in this year's season." -- coach Josh Factor

-- Compiled by Al Gaspeny